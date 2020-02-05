At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Feb. 4, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is took up the following agenda items:
• Approved the following board appointments:
Appointed Melinda Cornell to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County Board of Directors to a three-year term from Jan 1. 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022.
Appointed Brenda Nesmith to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County Board of Directors to fill the remainder of an unexpired term from Feb. 4, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021.
Appointed John Burlew to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County Board of Directors to fill the remainder of an unexpired term from Feb. 4, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021.
Reappointed Sean Land to the Owensboro-Daviess Board of Ethics Board of Ethics as a joint city-county appointment to a three-year term from March 1, 2020 to March 1, 2023.
Appointed Samuel Tandy to Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board to a three-year term from Feb. 4, 2020 to Feb. 4, 2023.
• Approved a second reading of an ordinance revising the City of Owensboro employee handbook of Policy 109 implementing the Educating Heroes program for potential applicants for the Owensboro Police Department.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute an application for a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office of Highway Safety grant in the approximate amount of $46,000, the proceeds of which will enable the Owensboro police department to provide overtime traffic enforcement during specific mobilizations within the city of Owensboro to enhance public safety; no cash match being required by the city.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with American Hydroplane Events, LLC, providing for a hydroplane racing event in Owensboro in 2020.
• Approved the financial report for the period ending Dec. 31, 2019.
• Approved the following personnel appointments:
Travis W. Blincoe — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to roadworker with the Public Works Street Department, effective Feb. 17, 2020
Bradley D. Snapp — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to applications supervisor with the Information Technology Department, effective Feb. 17, 2020
Jacob P. Trogden — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to maintenance equipment operator with the Public Works Street Department, effective Feb. 17, 2020
Aaron M. Brown — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to crew leader with the Public Works Street Department, effective Feb. 17, 2020
John W. Nantz — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to equipment operator with the Public Works Grounds Department, effective Feb. 17, 2020
• Heard comments from City Manager Nate Pagan.
• Heard comments from city commissioners and the mayor.
