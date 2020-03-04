At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, March 3, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took up the following items:
• Swore in the following people to the Owensboro Police Department:
Kevin D. Lang, Jr.
Kenneth R. Rideout, III
• Heard a presentation on the economic impact of Owensboro Community and Technical College by OCTC President Scott Williams.
• Approved of meeting minutes from Feb. 18, 2020.
• Appointed Rita Moorman to a four-year term effective March 20 to the Housing Authority Board.
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance of the Daviess County Fiscal Court and the city of Owensboro, Kentucky, jointly repealing Daviess County Fiscal Court ordinance 860.2 and city of Owensboro ordinances no. 8-98 and 12-2005 in their entirety.
• Approved a municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement by and between the city of Owensboro and Daviess County Fiscal Court for use of the Walter Freeman Fire Training Facility.
• Approved a municipal order requesting that the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority adopt a resolution providing for the issuance of revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $62,000,000, the proceeds of which will be loaned to Christian Care Communities, Inc., a Kentucky nonprofit organization, and/or one or more affiliates, with facilities located within the boundaries of the city of Owensboro, to finance and/or refinance the acquisition, construction and equipping of certain health care and health-related facilities owned and operated by them.
• Approved the financial report for the period ending Jan. 31, 2020.
• Approved the following personnel appointments:
Jon-Michael A. Perry — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to crew leader with the Parks and Recreation Department, effective March 9, 2020
Aaron N. Clark — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to facilities specialist with the Parks and Recreation Department, effective March 15, 2020.
Donovan I. Aders — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective March 3, 2020.
Shawn A. Cucci — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective March 3, 2020.
Logan W. Nevitt — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective March 3, 2020.
Charles L. Whittaker — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective March 3, 2020.
• Heard comments from elected officials.
• Heard public comments.
