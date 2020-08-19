At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took up the following agenda items:
• Heard a presentation from Dr. Scott Williams and Mike Rodgers from Owensboro Community & Technical College regarding the Title III Strengthening Institutions Program.
Approved the following board appointments
• Reappointed Beck Glenn to a three-year term effective Oct. 1, 2020, to the Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions Board.
• Reappointed Everett Taylor and appointed William Barron to a four-year term effective Sept. 10, 2020, to the Owensboro Riverport Authority Board of Directors.
• Reappointed Rosemary Conder, Carl Lewis and Dianne McFarling as joint city-county appointments to three terms effective Sept. 2, 2020 to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee.
Heard the following ordinance
• First reading of Ordinance 14-2020: An ordinance revising the City of Owensboro employee handbook chapter 1000, subchapter 1004, Pay Charts Entitled “Key Exempt Management” and Professional Technical (Exempt)” thereby reclassifying the position of property maintenance manager.
Approved the following municipal orders
• Municipal Order 25-2020- A municipal order authorizing the mayor to execute a recruitment agreement with the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau to recruit, plan and schedule sporting events for the city’s recreational facilities.
• Municipal Order 26-2020: A municipal order authorizing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with the Owensboro Community & Technical College establishing the Project Badge Initiative providing the opportunity for recruits for the Owensboro Police Department to earn an associate in applied science criminal justice degree.
Approved the following personnel appointments
• Martin R. Baumgardner — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the fire department, effective Sept. 1, 2020.
• Karen D. Yocum — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to secretary with the police department, effective Aug. 31, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.