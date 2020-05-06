At its meeting Tuesday via teleconference, the Owensboro City Commission took up the following items:
• Reappointed Bennie Horrell and Judy Horrell to a two-year term effective April 19, 2020, for the Wesleyan-Shawnee Neighborhood Alliance.
• Appointed Joe Bowen and Joanne Kendall to three-year terms effective April 8, 2020, for the Civil Service Commission.
• Appointed Vickie Carey to a two-year term effective May 5, 2020, for the Audubon Bon Harbor Neighborhood Alliance.
• Appointed Byron Westerfield to a four-year term effective May 7, 2020, for the Owensboro-Daviess County Building Code Appeals Board.
• Reappointed Ed Allen to a three-year term effective May 17, 2020 and appointed Aaron Kizer to a three-year term effective May 17, 2020.
• Approved Municipal Order 9-2020: A municipal order approving the 2020-2025 consolidated plan, 2020-2021 annual action plan and the northwest neighborhood revitalization strategy area plan for community development block grant and home investment partnership funds.
• Approved Municipal Order 10-2020: A municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to negotiate and execute a real estate purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of property owned by the St. Paul AME Church.
• Approved Municipal Order 11-2020: A municipal order authorizing the mayor to execute an application for a $50,000 livable communities grant to the AARP for the purpose of funding public arts murals in the downtown area.
• Approved Municipal Order 12-2020: A municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute an application for a fiscal year 2020 competitive grant through the Kentucky 911 Service Boards in an approximate amount not to exceed $130,000.
• Approved financial reports for the periods ending in Feb. 29, 2020 and March 31, 2020.
• Approved the following new hire or probationary personnel appointments:
• David E. Crisp — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Roadworker with the Public Works Street Department, effective May 11, 2020.
• Nathan P. Mitchell — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Laborer/Maintenance Helper with the Public Works Street/Stormwater Department, effective May 11, 2020.
• Chad M. Gilbert — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective April 15, 2020.
• Derek W. Griffith — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective April 15, 2020.
• Thomas C. Clark — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to construction inspector with the Public Works Engineering Department, effective May 12, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.