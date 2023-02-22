Owensboro city commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday evening opposing two bills pending in Frankfort that would require cities to have partisan elections.
Commissioners approved the resolution against House Bill 50 and Senate Bill 50. The identical bills would require that cities hold partisan elections. Candidates would have to list their political affiliation.
Owensboro has nonpartisan city elections.
Senate Bill 50 was filed by Sen. Damon Thayer, a Georgetown Republican and floor leader for the GOP majority. Sen. Gary Boswell, an Owensboro Republican, is a co-sponsor of the Senate bill. House Bill 50 was filed by Nicholasville Republican Rep. Matt Lockett.
In a text message, Boswell said, “after I had multiple conversations with constituents, I feel this needs to be looked at. Voters have a right to know political views of all the candidates and to which party, if any, they align with.”
No action has been taken on the bill as of Tuesday. Boswell said in a second message he has not received any negative comments about the bill, and “elections should be more than popularity contests.”
Boswell said there is still time for him to hear from constituents about the issue.
City commissioners are elected by the city as a whole, and don’t represent individual districts. Both the House and Senate bills would eliminate primary elections for at-large elections.
City commissioners eliminated the primary in 2015, but reinstated it in 2021 for when more than three candidates for mayor or nine or more candidates for city commission file for office.
State law allows cities to determine if elections to city office will be partisan or nonpartisan. The city’s resolution cites state law that gives local governments “home rule” to “exercise any power and perform any function within its boundaries ... in furtherance of a public purpose of the city and not in conflict with a constitutional provision or statute.”
More from this section
The city’s resolution says only six of the 415 cities in Kentucky have opted to have partisan elections and that the House and Senate bills “represent a departure from Home Rule governing and will cause a substantial increase in election costs and organizational efforts within jurisdictions throughout the state.”
City governments deal with issues such as parks, street maintenance, trash disposal and police and fire departments “that do not follow party ideology,” the resolution says. Mandating partisan city elections would potentially “increase conflict and delays” and would make it difficult to find people willing to run partisan campaigns for city office, the resolution says.
City Manager Nate Pagan said other cities have considered adopting similar resolutions. Pagan said he discussed the issue briefly with Boswell when Boswell called to talk about another matter.
Pagan said he told Boswell the House and Senate bills “wouldn’t be well-received by Owensboro” and that local government is “more general and pragmatic” than state government.
Local officials had discussed the state bills prior to drafting the resolution, Pagan said.
“I don’t know that anyone on staff or elected officials felt (changing to partisan elections) was a good idea,” Pagan said. “It became clear there was a consensus to proceed down this path.”
Mayor Tom Watson said, “I’m really good friends with (Thayer), but I don’t see the necessity” of partisan city races.
Watson said he was only speaking about city government elections, not school board races.
“In a community our size, name recognition is as important as your political party,” he said.
Watson said he was not sure if the resolution would be forwarded to state lawmakers, but with the resolution, commissioners “are making a statement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.