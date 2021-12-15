The city of Owensboro received a positive review Tuesday when commissioners received the city’s audited financial report for Fiscal Year 2020-21.
The city earned an “unqualified, clean” audit from the Owensboro accounting firm of Alexander Thompson Arnold. A clean audit means the accounting firm did not have areas of concern with the city’s finances and accounting practices.
For the work City Hall’s financial department did on the financial report, the city received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association.
“This is the 40th consecutive year you’ve been awarded the (association’s) certificate,” said Malcolm “Mac” Neel III, the accounting agency’s managing partner.
The city’s “net position,” the amount its assets exceeded liabilities, increased by $10.2 million, compared to Fiscal Year 2019-20. The city’s assets and “deferred outflows” exceeded liabilities by $102 million, according to the reports.
The city’s long-term debt decreased by 7% during the fiscal year, with the city retaining a strong credit rating. Moody’s gives the city an “A1” credit rating, meaning the financial services company believes city government is financially sound.
The city’s cash reserves would cover 156 days of operating expenses, Neel said. Meanwhile, 36% of the city’s available funds are not designated and can be spent at the city’s discretion, Neel said.
“You’re very healthy, very solid, compared to where you were five years ago,” Neel said.
The city was helped through the year by federal stimulus dollars from the CARES Act, but the city would have had a positive fund balance without the CARES dollars, Neel said.
Pension costs are a concern, with pension liabilities increasing over the past five years, Neel said. The city started a pension reserve account in 2018 and will look at putting additional funds into the reserve in the future.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.