The Owensboro City Commission will meet Tuesday, March 17, albeit briefly.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said one item of note on Tuesday’s agenda is a first reading of a budget amendment that will provide money to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. The budget amendment will give $120,000 from the city’s general fund to the senior center.
Facing more than a $71,000 deficit, the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County asked the commission and Daviess Fiscal Court for emergency aid.
“My concern is the Meals on Wheels program,” Watson previously told the Messenger-Inquirer. “Sometimes that is the only contact that these people have; that is why we are looking at it very hard. We are starting to get everyone together and we are going to try to help alleviate their issues. If the commission decides to move forward, any potential funds will be something to sustain them and it will be up to them to make the adjustments they need to make it a viable nonprofit. We have to keep them going and we are looking for a positive outcome.”
Other agenda items include two board appointments to the Owensboro Human Relations Commission and personnel appointments.
Watson said normal agenda items, such as communications from the public and elected officials, will be stricken from the agenda. This is to abide by President Donald Trump’s suggestion that no more than 10 people should gather in one place during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump also recommended that those who are sick or feeling ill should stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus.
“It’s important for the young and healthy people to understand that while they may experience mild symptoms, they can easily spread this virus and they will spread it indeed, putting countless others in harm’s way,” Trump said at a Monday press briefing.
City Manager Nate Pagan added that the only city staff that will be present at the meeting is himself, City Attorney Steve Lynn and City Clerk Beth Cecil.
“We’ll be in and out real quick,” Pagan said.
Pagan said the commission plans to call a special-called meeting later in the week. After that, its next regularly scheduled meeting will be April 7.
The commission meets at 5 p.m. on the fourth floor at City Hall at 101 E. Fourth St. The meeting can also be viewed on the city’s Facebook page, website and YouTube channel.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
