Owensboro city commissioners will study the possibility of adding a vaping ban to the city’s smoking ordinance.
If adopted, the change would be fairer to traditional smokers, while also addressing health concerns surrounding vaping, Commissioner Bob Glenn said.
Glenn mentioned the possibility of amending the smoking ordinance during the comments segment of last week’s commission meeting. The city’s smoking ordinance, which was passed in 2014, prohibits smoking in all public places.
“It’s a fairness issue with smokers,” Glenn said Wednesday.
Gary Hall, a health educator with the Green River District Health Department, said he will be addressing commissioners on vaping, likely next month. Hall said vaping devices use chemicals that are released into the air when the device is used.
“Research has shown us more data that there are chemicals and heavy metals in vapes,” Hall said. “The high temperatures change the chemicals into something more dangerous.”
Hall said “there’s not actually water vapor” in the plume emitted by vaping. The chemicals can leave a residue, Hall said, but “is it as dangerous as second-hand smoke? That has been part of the debate.”
Hall said vapes can contain more nicotine than a traditional cigarette, making addiction more likely. According to research from Stanford University provided by the health department, one Juul pod contains as much nicotine as 41 cigarettes, while Puff Ban, which uses synthetic nicotine, has the equivalent of 50 cigarettes’ worth of nicotine.
Hall said health department officials have concerns about juvenile use of vapes, such as how nicotine affects adolescent learning and brain development. He also said the devices spur nicotine addiction, rather than help wean people off smoking.
“It’s not a cessation device, and the FDA and (World Health Organization) has not approved it as a cessation device,” Hall said.
Glenn said adults who vape “are modeling that this is somehow safer than traditional cigarettes, and it’s not. It’s just as addictive.
“Kentucky leads the nation in youth smoking.”
According to the Kentucky Incentives for Prevention survey, 27.4% of high school seniors reported using an electronic cigarette within 30 days of the survey in 2021.
Glenn said another concern is that other substances can be ingested through vapes.
When the commission passed the city smoking ordinance in 2014, there was little information on vaping for them to consider, Glenn said.
“The only reason we didn’t ban vaping in 2014 ... (is) we didn’t have a track record and research,” he said. “Clearly, we now have historical research.
“Now that we have that track record and history, it’s high time to add that language to the current ordinance.”
Businesses that would like to ban vaping without angering customers would have cover to do so under the amended ordinance, Glenn said.
“It’s far easier to say, ‘The (the city) doesn’t want us to do it,’ ” Glenn said.
