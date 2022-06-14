Owensboro City Commissioners will hold a special meeting Tuesday, where they tour city projects by trolley.
City Manager Nate Pagan said last week commissioners would tour sites like the Owensboro Police Department training facility being built at the OPD gun range, and would inspect Fire Station 2, which is currently being remodeled.
Commissioners are also scheduled to discuss other city projects. Commissioners will leave from the Owensboro Convention Center at noon for the tour.
