An amendment to the Gateway Commons TIF was unanimously approved by the Owensboro City Commission on Tuesday night.
Tax increment financing (TIF) is a public financing method used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure and other community improvement projects.
The amendment addressed three main components, with the most important being the establishment of equitable percentages between the city, Regional Water Resource Agency and the Matt Hayden-owned company GW Development.
The city would be allocated a 2% administrative fee to pay costs of consultants and administrative aspects of the project and then 13% of the total funds toward recouping expenses for services. RWRA would receive 22% for the maintenance and expansion of critical infrastructure and GW Development would receive 65%.
Despite concerns from City Commissioner and mayoral candidate Larry Conder regarding potential issues surrounding backfill outside of the development, Conder voted in step with the rest of the commission to approve the measure.
“I think Gateway Commons is a great project that we all want to see succeed, and no one wishes for any business or developer to fail,” he said. “With the numbers that have been negotiated, the city was getting nothing and now we will break even.”
Conder went on to describe how elements like the new Daviess County Middle School, the new road and other elements add to the tax base, he said.
“The project truly is good,” he said. “However, we must keep our eyes on the rest of the city.”
Conder went on to say that he has been asked by community members if he had any financial investment in the development. “I do not,” he said.
Before the unanimous vote, Mayor Tom Watson extolled upon the virtues of the development with regard to expanding a vastly landlocked city’s footprint, allowing businesses like Owensboro Grain, Hobby Lobby and Hibbett Sports to expand. The development has also added $57 million to the tax rolls, he said.
“Those who think TIF is a bad idea, bring it to me,” he said. “Only one-third of the development has been built. I think this is good for the community. We don’t have a lot of different developers that are beating our door down. I think it is a worthwhile project, and we should be happy that we had the opportunity.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.