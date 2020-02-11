At its noon work session Tuesday, Feb. 11, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is schedule to take up the follow items:
• Hear an update from A+ Leadership.
• Hear an annual financial report from Finance and Support Services Director Angela Hamric.
• Hear a Entertainment Destination Center report from Director of Public Events Tim Ross.
• Hear a Owensboro Police Department crime statistics report from Police Chief Art Ealum.
• Review the city project list from City Manager Nate Pagan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.