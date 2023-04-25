Commissioner Larry Maglinger, an entertainer and business owner who was elected three times to the Owensboro City Commission, died Monday.
Mayor Tom Watson and Owensboro city commissioners remembered Maglinger as a commissioner who entered city politics later in life out of a desire to improve the community.
“It’s a true loss to the community,” Commissioner Bob Glenn said Monday evening. “I don’t think we can replace Larry Maglinger.
“He really did have a heart for the community.”
Maglinger was CEO of Custom Audio Video. He was often seen throughout the city performing his Rod Stewart tribute show.
“He was Rod Stewart before I knew who Rod Stewart was,” Watson said. “He was easy to get to know. He was an open book. He’ll be missed.”
When Maglinger decided to run for city commission in 2018, he was the top vote-getter, serving as mayor pro tem.
Maglinger was again elected mayor pro tem in 2020 and was just starting his third term after being reelected last year.
“He was a pretty good dude,” Watson said. “We got along well. He did his job and wasn’t obstinate about things that didn’t go his way.
“He tried his best, and he was a good commissioner.”
Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright was a commissioner when Maglinger was elected in 2018. She said Maglinger and his wife, Tammy, had been family friends for decades.
“Larry and I were just great friends, even before either of us were on the commission” Smith-Wright said. “He was a friend to my husband and myself for years.”
The families had traveled together. As commissioner, Maglinger worked to make Owensboro a better place, Smith-Wright said.
Losing Maglinger “is just such a gut feeling of loss,” Smith-Wright said.
Glenn said Maglinger became involved in city politics because “he wanted to make the community a great place to live.”
“He was so multifaceted,” Glenn said. “He was a business man, and he had the entertainment side. I know that Larry Maglinger, more than any of us on the commission, was a truly beloved figure. He was a good level-headed person. He didn’t serve ... for the ego or for the position. He wanted to make the community better.
“I’m going to miss him greatly. I considered him to be a friend.”
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen said Maglinger helped him when Castlen was first elected to the commission in 2020.
“From day one, he tried to educate me on how things worked and treated me like a friend,” Castlen said. “I considered him a friend.
“I’ll miss him. He was a good guy. I know the other commissioners felt the same way. He tried to do what’s best for the community, and he will be greatly missed.”
Watson said commissioners have a process where they will put out a call for people interested in filling the remainder of Maglinger’s term. The process will include interviews of candidates and a vote.
The process will begin “when the time is appropriate,” Watson said.
