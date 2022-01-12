Owensboro’s juvenile curfew results in few citations and almost no fines being levied, an Owensboro Police Department official told city commissioners Tuesday.
Commissioners heard stats on the curfew during a work session at City Hall. After discussing the curfew stats, commissioners said they would survey the community to gauge public opinion on the curfew.
Unaccompanied juveniles can’t be out between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. In September, the Rev. DeMarcus Curry, founder of Owensboro Youth Empowerment Summit, asked commissioners to consider lowering the juvenile curfew to 9 p.m.
Maj. J.D. Winkler, a member of the OPD command staff, told commissioners that officers issued 46 citations for curfew violations between 2019 and 2021. A parent or legal guardian of a minor who violates the curfew can be cited and fined up to $250 per offense.
Of those 46 citations, 42 were dismissed in court, Winkler said. Of the three violations where parents were fined, one received a $25 fine and three received $50 fines, Winkler said.
“The reality is curfew violations are viewed by the court system as a minor offense,” Winkler said. The courts are more focused on handling more serious offenses, Winkler said.
Regarding violent crime, Winkler said only two gun crimes were committed by juveniles during curfew hours.
“That’s an incredibly small number, compared to the (shootings) that happen,” Winkler said.
Later, Winkler said, “the majority of the crime, the reality is it doesn’t happen under curfew hours.”
Having a different curfew than the county’s would set up different standards between city and county kids, Winkler said.
Having to enforce the curfew “does serve to put our officers in a position to have negative encounters” with juveniles, Winkler said.
Winkler said a curfew potentially hurts low-income families disproportionately.
Mayor Tom Watson said if the child of a single parent violates curfew “you can’t arrest them,” because then the child is without a guardian.
OPD supports conducting a community survey to see how people feel about the curfew, and also consulting with criminal justice experts, Winkler said.
“I think we cold possibly use the Chamber of Commerce as an avenue for creating a survey,” said Watson, who suggested the neighborhood alliances could also promote a survey.
City Manager Nate Pagan said after the meeting that City Hall will work with the police department in making the survey. Watson also asked city attorney Mark Pfeiffer to review the curfew ordinance.
