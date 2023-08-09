Owensboro city commissioners got their first look Tuesday at proposed floor plans for the indoor sports complex scheduled to be built downtown on Third Street.
If all goes according to schedule, the facility will be completed by the end of 2025.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock presented the designs for the $18 million facility during a work session.
City commissioners will review the plans to see if they approve, and additional input from the public will be gathered. Once approved, the project will go out for bids in the fall, with the goal of work starting in March.
The plan Hancock presented calls for seven basketball-court sized areas that can be used for basketball, volleyball and pickleball. The plan also includes a modular field that can be installed and removed for sports such as soccer.
“It’s a fairly simple building, layout-wise,” Hancock said.
The facility plan calls for a concession area and a mezzanine where people can stand and look down at the courts.
“You will see a lot of automation in the facility,” Hancock said. “One individual will be able to switch from one sport to another very quickly.”
The plan calls for the 88,000-square-foot facility to be open for public use during the week, while catering to sports tournaments on weekends.
Numerous representatives from sports clubs and leagues were involved in the planning, along with a consultant, Hancock said.
“It’s a multi-use facility, so everyone will be able to utilize the facility,” Hancock said. “I believe everyone gets a win.”
Commissioner Sharon NeSmith said she would like the public to also have a say in the design. Hancock said officials would consider other ideas, but the size of the lot on West Third Street impacts the design
City Manager Nate Pagan said, “we did engage with various user groups” for their input.
Officials also visited four or five indoor sports complexes to gather ideas, Pagan said.
“We had quite a bit of expertise.” he said.
When asked when the facility would be completed, Hancock said construction is expected to take 18 months.
“COVID has delayed a lot of things,” Hancock said. “Unfortunately, we are looking at December of 2025 to see this building complete.”
