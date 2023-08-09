SPORTSPLEX

Artist rendering of the Indoor Sports Facility planned for the 500 block of West Third Street.

 Rendering submitted

Owensboro city commissioners got their first look Tuesday at proposed floor plans for the indoor sports complex scheduled to be built downtown on Third Street.

If all goes according to schedule, the facility will be completed by the end of 2025.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

