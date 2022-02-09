Owensboro Police Chief Art Ealum told Owensboro city commissioners on Tuesday that OPD officers are focusing on areas and suspects believed to be involved in recent shootings and firearm discharges.
Ealum said while violent crime and property crime are down since 2018, firearm discharges and shooting reports increased significantly in 2021.
Ealum gave a presentation about the city’s four-year crime statistics during Tuesday’s Owensboro City Commission work session at City Hall.
Last year, officers responded to 84 reports of shootings and firearm discharges, compared to 57 similar calls in both 2020 and 2019. In 2018, there were 60 reports of shootings and firearm discharges.
Firearm discharges resulted in one homicide last year, 17 injuries and one accidental death from a self-inflicted wound. Also, 19 homes and 16 vehicles were damaged. There were also 26 incidents where a shooting was reported and shell casings were found, but no injuries or damages were reported.
Last month, OPD responded to 13 shooting and firearm discharge calls, Ealum said. In January 2021, there were six shooting calls, compared to five calls in January 2020. There were nine shooting calls in January 2019 and three in January 2018.
“There has been an uptick,” Ealum said. “It is starting to slow down a little bit. What we had to do, we had to focus our attention on the known shooters.”
Ealum said officers are keeping watch on areas and residences where suspected shooters live.
“It’s like, ‘We are going to focus our attention on you. If this is what you want, we’re going to give you the attention you so duly deserve, if you want to go out and shoot up our city,’ ” Ealum said. “We have been doing that, and it has been relatively quiet over there, believe it or not.”
Keeping regular watch on suspects believed to be involved in shootings “is challenging, staffing-wise, but it’s effective,” he said.
Violent crime — which includes murder, aggravated assault, robbery and rape — declined from 216 incidents in 2018 to 183 last year. Property crimes declined every year, from 2,866 reports in 2018 to 2,097 in 2021, Ealum said.
“Crime is trending downward,” Ealum said. “We would prefer all those numbers to be zero, but a lot of those things are out of our control.”
Last year, OPD officers confiscated 224 firearms, which is in line with previous years. Last month, 24 firearms were confiscated, Ealum said.
The number of firearms in the community is concerning.
“It’s one thing for you all, who have common sense and respect human life, to have a weapon,” Ealum said. “But you got 13 and 14 year-olds who have more access to guns than I do, and I work at a damn police department.”
The guns confiscated from juveniles by police have not been reported stolen.
“Somebody is furnishing guns, and these guns, when we recover them, are not stolen,” Ealum said. “That means somebody is purchasing them and putting them in the hands of a juvenile.”
Ealum said OPD would work with federal officials to bring federal charges against anyone found providing firearms to juveniles.
“I didn’t realize people were putting guns in these kids hands,” Commissioner Jeff Sanford said. “Is that where (the shootings) are coming from that we’ve seen lately?”
Ealum said the recent shootings seem connected to “young people who don’t know how to manage conflict” and are resorting to guns.
“It’s nonsense,” Ealum said. “If these kids learn how to shoot and have good aim, we could be stacking bodies like other communities, and we don’t want that.”
OPD is working with agencies like the Drug Enforcement Agency and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force to address gun-violence, he said.
Commissioner Mark Castlen said he appreciated officers’ efforts.
“Thanks for putting some heat” on the alleged shooters, Castlen said.
Sanford said: “You guys cannot raise people’s kids for them,” Sanford said. “That’s called ‘parenting.’
“I would say we need to start looking to the churches and getting back in the church; we need to get back on a good foundation of right and wrong.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
