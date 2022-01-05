Members of the Owensboro City Commission have a number or priorities for 2022, varying from continuing to focus on growth and development to increasing access to affordable housing, helping the homeless and people with substance abuse and mental health issues, to providing assistance to refugees settling in the city.
Commissioners were optimistic about the new year, and said the city is in a strong position financially and has prepared to meet future obligations.
“Fortunately, we have done extremely well through COVID” in terms of the city’s economy, Commissioner Jeff Sanford said.
The pandemic didn’t shut down the city’s entire economy because the city has a broad range of industries and businesses, Sanford said.
In terms of finances, “it’s the best numbers I have seen in my five terms” as a commissioner, Sanford said.
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said, “We want to keep the city financially strong, which we can do.”
Maglinger also said a focus will be to “continue to bring in businesses that can bring in jobs.”
“Economic development is job one,” said Commissioner Bob Glenn, adding that the city needs to work to attract businesses and new jobs “even in the midst of COVID.”
Commissioner Mark Castlen said some priorities for him in 2022 include addressing flooding issues in the York neighborhood areas, renovating some city parks and coordinating with nonprofit groups to help agencies address issues.
Castlen said he also will convene a committee to see how the city can boost participation among minority groups in civic events.
The goal is “to get more people involved and represented” in city life, Castlen said. “I don’t think it has been intentional to leave groups out, but I want to bring people together.”
Castlen said he is also interested in finding ways for people with disabilities to access downtown events. The issue was raised last year by Mayor Tom Watson, who said the elderly and people with disabilities have trouble getting downtown for large events.
“What I would like to see is designating our parking at City Hall as handicapped parking only” during events, and having some form of public transportation from the lot to downtown, Castlen said.
“I think we are probably going to be able to do something for under $30,000,” Castlen said. “For a permanent solution to a problem, I think that’s pretty reasonable.”
Glenn said he would like the city to be involved with helping refugees settling in the city. For example, the city should look into how to help refugees find permanent housing, Glenn said, perhaps through the Community Development Department or another agency. The city could also consider financial resources to help refugees with housing, Glenn said.
“Not only is there a shortage of housing, the housing there is is extremely expensive,” Glenn said. The city should extend any resources it can offer to refugees, such as providing bus passes, so refugees have transportation to work, he said.
The city should also continue to provide assistance to areas that suffered damage from the December tornadoes, Glenn said. Retaining city workers is also among his priorities.
Glenn said he would like the city to look for partnerships to create programs, such as skilled trade training, as a way to reduce street violence in the neighborhoods near Kendall-Perkins Park.
“We need create a clear pathway, even beginning in middle school” for people to get the skills to obtain high-paying jobs, Glenn said.
Sanford said the city will have to look at raising police officer salaries as a way to keep officers on the force.
“Our first priority will be the police department and making sure they are compensated,” Sanford said. “I know we did some last year, but I really want to make sure we are giving competitive pay. Public safety is the number one thing we have to be concerned about.”
Officers “took a hit nationally for things that happened in other places that were not right,” Sanford said. “It’s unfair to 99% of the good people” in law enforcement.
Sanford said another item of focus for him is working with churches to address issues that lead to homelessness, such as substance abuse and mental illness.
“I think we need to engage a lot of our churches on this issue,” said Sanford. Church members could work with organizations like homeless shelters to “counsel some of these people who need help.”
“(Church leaders) came to me,” Sanford said. “They want to help.”
Work upgrading neighborhoods in the Northwest Revitalization Strategy Area will continue to be a city priority, Sanford said. Both city and federal funds are being used to renovate homes and businesses in the Northwest neighborhoods, which stretches form Walnut Street to Ewing Street, and from Fifth Street to the riverfront.
As of December, $662,000 in public dollars had been used to fund projects in the Northwest NRSA, which had spurred $910,000 in private investment.
“You have to understand, kids that grow up in a decent house have a better chance than those who don’t,” Sanford said. “It has just barely started, so that is one I want to see through.”
Maglinger said addressing city infrastructure issues, such as the flooding in the York neighborhoods, will be a priority. Other areas of focus will include working to “continue to recruit police officers, and (trying) to retain them,” and work on the planned transient boat dock.
The 500-foot dock is under design, with designs scheduled to be complete next month. The city is also seeking a Boating Infrastructure Grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the project. The grant awards will be announced in the spring.
“At this point, it’s just a matter of continuing the progress,” Maglinger said.
Watson will present his view of the city Thursday, when he gives the annual “State of the City” address before the Chamber of Commerce’s “Rooster Booster” breakfast at the Owensboro Convention Center.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
