The Owensboro City Commission is considering purchasing property to expand the Owensboro Fire Department’s training center on Daviess Street.
Tuesday’s City Commission agenda includes a municipal order to purchase the ABC Rental Center property at 1301 Daviess Street, which is adjacent to the fire training center at the corner of Daviess and 14th streets.
City Fire Chief James Howard said previously officials were looking at either renovating the existing training center or building at a new site.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said Monday the city has reached an agreement with the owners of ABC Rental Center to purchase the property for about $350,000. The Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office’s current assessment is $177,700.
Hancock said the city plans to build a new classroom, fire training tower and burn room at the site, replacing the current structures.
Hancock said officials considered several possible sites for a new training center before opting to purchase the ABC property and build at the existing site.
“We surveyed all of Owensboro” looking at possible sites, Hancock said Monday afternoon.
Later, Hancock said “there were decent places on the east and west.
However, Hancock said the Daviess Street location is centrally located, so units responding to an emergency from there would have a faster response time than if they responded from a center on the east or west sides.
“We and the property owners came to an agreeable price,” Hancock said.
A person who answered the phone at ABC Rental Monday afternoon said he had no information about the sale and that the owner was not in the building.
Howard said the property acquisition will expand the size of the training center.
“We are kind of limited with what we have now,” Howard said. With the purchase, “we’ll have more options than we have now. ...We’ve done a lot of homework on what we want for our training center.”
The fire department is currently focused on the renovation of Fire Station 2 on East Parrish Avenue, Howard said.
That project has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the availability of construction materials.
“It has been a slow year or more, for a lot of reasons,” Howard said. “But now that Station 2 is moving forward, we have a lot of big plans for the future.”
Hancock said the city also has plans to renovate Fire Station 3, Fire Station 1 and Fire Station 2, in that order.
Hancock said the training center renovation, however, is a project that should move forward swiftly.
“We will move quickly on the design,” Hancock said. “Ultimately, I would like to (have construction) begin in the spring, if not sooner.
“We are excited and ready to get started,” Hancock said. “It is going to be quite a busy few years for the fire service.”
