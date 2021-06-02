Owensboro city commissioners heard first reading Tuesday of an ordinance that would, among other things, transfer funds to help cover losses at Edge Ice and Owensboro Convention centers.
Both city-owned venues suffered revenue losses in fiscal year 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget amendment commissioners heard for the first time Tuesday evening would put funds to both facilities to cover their losses.
City Manager Nate Pagan told commissioners the ordinance is a budget “clean up” amendment, similar to those presented near the end of previous fiscal years.
The amendment also includes the transfer of funds from accounts to cover expenses such as the Independence Day fireworks displays planned for the city, firefighter overtime at least partly caused by the pandemic and repair work at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The amendment includes $110,000 for Edge Ice Center, for lost revenue when the facility was closed due to pandemic restrictions, Pagan said.
The amendment also increases the city’s convention center subsidy by 805,667, “since many events were canceled during the pandemic,” to help pay for work on convention center capitol projects, such as work on the escalators, Pagan said.
The amendment also includes the receipt of the first round of American Rescue Plan Ace funds. The city has received $6.6 million in its first round of ARPA funds, with a second round coming in the next fiscal year.
City Finance Director Angela Waninger said ARPA funds will likely be eligible for use to help the city recoup the money it will allocate to the convention center.
“The convention center had to be closed through many of the months of the COVID-19 pandemic, so, as such, they had a shortfall in revenues and were unable to reduce their expenditures at the same rate,” Waninger said. “... As part of the ARPA umbrella of things that we can use those monies for, (it) would be to reimburse ourselves for the loss of those revenues,” Waninger said.
After the meeting, Waninger said the city might also be eligible to reimburse itself the $110,000 subsidy for Edge Ice Center.
Commissioners will vote on the amendment at their second meeting later this month.
Waninger said city officials are still combing through the interim ARPA rules, and will go through the funding regulations at the commission’s work session next week.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
