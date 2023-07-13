Owensboro City commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson said Wednesday they are unsure what happens next for plans to put the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County in a new facility, now that the proposal for the senior center to partner with the Owensboro Family YMCA has been rejected.

The senior center board of directors rejected the proposal Monday. The general plan was to construct an addition at the YMCA facility that would have served as a standalone senior center, while the YMCA and senior center had some shared activity space. Previous attempts to build a new senior center, most recently in 2020, have not taken shape.

