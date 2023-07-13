Owensboro City commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson said Wednesday they are unsure what happens next for plans to put the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County in a new facility, now that the proposal for the senior center to partner with the Owensboro Family YMCA has been rejected.
The senior center board of directors rejected the proposal Monday. The general plan was to construct an addition at the YMCA facility that would have served as a standalone senior center, while the YMCA and senior center had some shared activity space. Previous attempts to build a new senior center, most recently in 2020, have not taken shape.
A motivating factor was the desire to move the senior center out of the aging Elizabeth Munday Center on West Second Street. Officials have said previously the Munday Center is outdated and does not meet the senior center’s needs.
Daviess Fiscal Court has $2 million for a senior center project in its budget. The city had previously set aside $3 million in federal dollars for the senior center-YMCA plan, although that money has not been officially allocated.
“That money was specific for the project” with the YMCA, Watson said. “Generally, I don’t have any other plans to figure out what’s best for them.”
A fundraising campaign would have been necessary to raise additional funds for the joint project.
“I had concerns they could raise the money,” Watson said, “but it was the best deal we could come up with.”
The city appoints the senior center board.
“I did get a resignation from one board member” who wanted to continue with the partnership, Watson said. “They thought (rejecting the plan) was a poor decision.”
Commissioner Bob Glenn said he supported the senior center-YMCA plan.
Of the senior center board’s decision, Glenn said, “I think it’s unfortunate they chose to decide not to participate and (to) seek their own silo.”
Glenn said the senior center board will have to determine what they want.
Glenn said he could support giving the senior center board the $3 million, which comes from federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, for an alternate plan, but would reject a senior center request for a large increase in funds for a project.
“I would like to hear what they can build for $5 million,” Glenn said.
A facility could be built on the city-owned land in front of the Munday Center, said Glenn, who added that the cost of buying land to build elsewhere would have to come out of the $5 million in city and county funds.
“It will be up to them to make the $5 million work,” Glenn said.
If a new senior center is built, Glenn said he would like it to be owned by the center board, with the board responsible for the facility’s maintenance and repairs. The city owns the Munday Center, so it pays for repairs.
More from this section
Glenn said the senior center board has been clear they want to be autonomous.
“I completely agree,” he said. “I want them to be responsible for the maintenance (of a new facility) from there on out.”
Glenn said discussions of a partnership between the two agencies should have ended sooner if senior center board members had misgivings about the plan.
“If they really had reservations about the proposal, why did we waste everybody’s time?” Glenn asked. He said YMCA officials and board members were “taken aback” by the “hostile” reaction from seniors to the proposal.
Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, who is also a member of the senior center board, said she has not had any discussions about what happens next with the senior center.
“Of course, I would like for (the city) to reallocate the money, if we are going to try to do something else,” she said.
A possible avenue might be for the senior center board to “retrofit a building that’s up for sale,” Smith-Wright said.
Some senior center board members have resigned, but some resignations had nothing to do with the decision to reject the YMCA plan, she said.
Later, Smith-Wright said, “I do hope the city will reconsider earmarking that money for the senior center — whatever (board members) come up with and try to do. We could use that money as a starter for something else.”
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen and Watson both said, in Kentucky, cities aren’t usually in control of senior centers.
“It’s strange, we have 120 counties, I think in 115 of them (the senior center) is run by the county government, not city government,” Watson said.
Castlen said he would like to see the city no longer over the senior center, since the organization serves county residents as well as city residents.
“I would like to see the county take over the senior center,” Caslen said. “I feel like we ought to pass that on to the county” to manage.
Regarding the $3 million in city funds, Castlen said he would be reluctant to give the senior board that money with no restrictions.
“We have a responsibility to make sure money is used wisely,” Castlen said. “I would like to see us pass this baton off to the county, make a contribution to build a new center and let the county and the senior center board of directors work it out.”
Commissioner Sharon NeSmith could not be reached Wednesday for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.