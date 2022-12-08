The Hopkinsville City Council approved housing incentives on Tuesday in its second-to-last meeting of the year.
The Sivley Townhomes Housing Incentives, Sanderson Drive Apartments Housing Incentives, and Bluegrass Park Housing Incentives were among the municipal orders approved after being previously discussed at a Committee of the Whole meeting.
The Sivley Townhomes will be built on 3.35 acres and will include 50 townhomes near the intersection of Silvey Road and Silvey Trace.
At the intersection of Sanderson Drive and Saltsman Drive, the Sanderson Drive apartments will include four duplex buildings with eight units each and three apartment buildings with 22 apartments.
Off Pyle Lane, Bluegrass Park Housing will include 173 single-family homes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a single-car garage.
According to the municipal orders, these homes will promote economic development, provide much needed housing in Hopkinsville, Christian County, and generate additional revenue for the city through occupational license fees and ad valorem tax revenue.
The Hopkinsville City Council authorized Mayor Wendell Lynch to sign documents between the City of Hopkinsville, Christian County and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
“This has to do with the State project of widening and enhancing our access on US-68 coming from the bypass, all the way through town. It affects a lot of property owners, and this particular property is a joint property owned by the city and council and county,” said Lynch.
The Hopkinsville City Council also authorized Mayor Lynch to sign the Option and Purchase Agreement between the Hopkinsville Industrial Foundation and the City of Hopkinsville.
“This is something that addresses three areas of interest for us in the Hopkinsville Industrial Foundation. One being the possible option on some land. If we decided to move municipal services into that park, that gives us an option for a state timeline. Second one is to fix the price on the property there for a period of time. If we encourage a new client prospect it will be at the current price before that begins to escalate and finally, they have asked us to consider rebating an Avaloran tax above the current tax rate for a specific period of time,” said Lynch.
Mayor Lynch also informed the council that the agreement had also been approved by the Industrial Foundation.
The Kentucky Alliance of Boys and Girls Club awarded a $1 million capital improvement grant to the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County.
The Hopkinsville City Council approved the use of funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County Teen Center Addition. The center will include worktables, a video production area, and stations for content creation, 3-D printing and laser cutting, computer numerical control and sanding, painting, and screen printing.
Closing the meeting Mayor Lynch and many council members expressed their gratitude for the opportunity and experience to serve as Hopkinsville’s representatives.
