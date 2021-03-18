Owensboro-Daviess County 911 Dispatch is preparing to dispatch calls for the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department.
On Tuesday night, Owensboro city commissioners approved an agreement allowing the school district’s police departments access to the 911 operations and radio system. Daviess Fiscal Court also has to approve the agreement, but 911 center Director Paul Nave said a goal is to have the 911 center ready to begin transmitting messages to school officers on or before Fiscal Court is scheduled to approve the agreement.
Damon Fleming, DCPS’ director of student services, said the agreement is a benefit because it is less expensive than the district setting up its own dispatch center. The agreement calls for DCPS to pay 1% of the cost of operating the dispatch center, or a percentage of the cost based on the number of calls produced by the school district. The city and county currently pay for the dispatch center, with each paying a portion based on their call volume.
“I don’t know if they’ll ever reach a threshold of 1%,” Nave said.
Fleming said the school district budgeted for paying to use the dispatch center when making a budget for the police department.
“It’s something we had discussed (and) had set aside in the budget for that,” he said.
“Our cost for doing this is small compared to what the city and county are paying,” Fleming said.
Nave said the 911 center will dispatch all call types to DCPS officers. “It may not be 911,” Nave said. “If there’s a hit and run in the parking lot that comes into the center” and is still considered a law enforcement call, Nave said.
Having the calls go through dispatch will prevent dispatchers from taking calls from schools and then trying to call the DCPS central office so they can dispatch an officer, Nave said.
“This is just a cleaner and more efficient way to get a person help,” he said.
Fleming said a person visiting a school who needs law enforcement might not know there’s an officer at the school to contact. Fleming said going through dispatch will also give the district contact with fire and emergency medical crews.
The system will also allow DCPS officers to talk to dispatch and to other officers or responders coming to an incident, Fleming said.
“If another agency is responding, it gives us a chance to (provide) information to them, or receive information from them,” Fleming said. “... If we need a backup officer, our officer would be able to talk to dispatch and the other responding officers.”
In an actual 911 emergency, other agencies will also respond to the schools, Fleming said.
“If it’s a true 911, any officer close by will still respond,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
