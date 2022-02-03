City and county road crews were on standby Wednesday night, waiting for an expected blast of freezing rain that could deposit more than half of a inch of ice across Owensboro.
The Owensboro region is under an ice storm warning through Thursday night. The storm forecast issued by the National Weather Service in Paducah was still in flux Wednesday evening, but freezing rain is expected to start falling in Owensboro by 5 a.m. Thursday By 5 p.m., anywhere from 0.4 to 0.6 of an inch of ice is expected before the mix changes to sleet and finally snow by 7 p.m.
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency. Officials were warning motorists to stay off the roads Thursday if at all possible.
“There’s no four-wheel drive vehicles that can drive in icy conditions,” Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said.
The sheriff’s office will have a full shift of deputies on overnight and can keep night shift deputies working to help the day shift respond to collisions and slide-offs caused by the storm, if needed, Smith said.
People on the roads should be prepared for slideoffs and being stranded until help can arrive. Smith said anyone on the road should have a full tank of gas, blankets and a charged cellphone.
City Public Works Director Stephen Franklin said advanced preparation of streets for the storm wasn’t possible because of the steady rainfall that fell Wednesday. Any pretreatment city trucks might have put down would have been washed away, Franklin said.
The city does have a plan for when the freezing rain arrives, Franklin said.
“We have two 12-hour shifts,” Franklin said. When the rain starts changing to freezing rain, city crews will begin applying salt to the Priority 1 and 2 streets, he said.
“Road temperatures are up, so that will help,” Franklin said. As road temperatures drop to 25 degrees and below, calcium chloride will be applied to keep salt effective, Franklin said
Also, “I have crews identified and ready to go if there are downed limbs,” Franklin said. “We are equipped to handle that, if it’s needed.
“I would highly recommend people stay home and not get on the roads if they don’t have to.”
County engineer Mark Brasher said county crews planned to start working 24-hour shifts as of midnight.
“We expect the vast majority of the work we will be doing is tree removal,” Brasher said during a Wednesday afternoon storm briefing at the Daviess Emergency Management office.
People who need assistance should call 911. To report downed trees, people can call the county operations center at 270-685-8456. Response will be hampered by the storm.
“Remember, we have the same trouble as anyone else driving on the road,” Brasher said.
Keith Hurm of the Daviess County Fire Department said, “we are ready, albeit we are going to be at a slower response.”
Sonya Dixon, communications and public relations specialist for Owensboro Municipal Utilities, said the utility has crews on standby. In addition to OMU workers, “we have contract crews we have secured that include power line crews and tree crews.”
The storm is not expected to match the ice storm that put the region into lockdown for about a week in 2009. In that storm, an inch of ice fell on the city, downing trees and power lines.
“It all depends on how much ice we get and how much temperatures drop,” Dixon said.
If people encounter downed lines, they should not touch them under any circumstance or try to determine if it’s an electric line, Dixon said.
“Assume the line is electric, and assume the line is energized,” Dixon said. “We’re pros. Let us handle that, for your safety, for the safety of our employees and the system.”
OMU crews will be removing limbs and repairing primary and secondary lines. Service lines that run to homes are the responsibility of the homeowner, Dixon said. If power goes out, the priority will be restoring power to public safety agencies and critical infrastructure.
Then, “we turn to the largest area we can get on quickest,” Dixon said. People should power cellphones, have light sources and know how to do things without electricity, such as open garage doors, Dixon said.
In events like ice storms, “prepare to be without power for 24-plus hours,” Dixon said.
Outage information will be posted on OMU’s social media accounts, Dixon said.
Keith Ellis, vice president of administrative services at Kenergy, said the utility can draw on workers from other public utilities, if needed.
“We have all of our employees on standby,” Ellis said. “We have all our vehicles fueled up, and equipment. Everything is ready.”
When asked about reporting outages, Ellis said, “with our technology, we know if the power is not reaching into a residence or business. Usually, by the time they call, we already know there’s no power coming to the area.”
Repairs to power in rural areas, like in Kenergy’s service area, will take time.
“We do ask our members to be patient,” Ellis said.
Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly urged people to take care of their pets, to make sure generators are properly away from homes so carbon monoxide doesn’t vent into homes and to not use gas stoves or gas burners that will vent gas fumes to heat houses. Fireplaces should be checked to see if they are venting properly.
“If you don’t know who to call and you have an emergency, call 911,” Mattingly said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
