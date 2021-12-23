City and county offices are keeping their current COVID-19 precautions in place, but they’re not planning on imposing masks at places such as City Hall, The Edge Ice Center or the sheriff’s office, officials said Wednesday.
Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department, said Tuesday that businesses and entities like churches and schools should consider mask requirements. Horton said the community should expect an increase in COVID-19 cases, as the omicron variant begins circulating across the state.
Owensboro City Manager Nate Pagan said there are no plans to increase restrictions at City Hall. Currently, people can enter City Hall and attend meetings without masks.
City human resources director Josh Bachmeier said the city has issued and updated guidelines for city workers multiple times. Currently, city workers who are vaccinated do not have to wear masks, Bachmeier said.
“Nothing will change except for the OHSA ETS (Emergency Temporary Standard), which will require masks for people who are unvaccinated, which we are already doing,” Bachmeier said.
The emergency temporary standard is an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that would require businesses with 100 or more workers to either require employees be vaccinated or require that employees undergo regular COVID testing. The rule has been under legal challenge, and a stay on the rule was lifted last week by the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.
The city is working to be ready to test unvaccinated employees, which will likely require the city to do its own testing, Bachmeier said.
“Employers do not have to offer testing, but we made the decision we will offer testing” rather than imposing a vaccination requirement that could cost the city workers, Bachmeier said.
“I feel we would lose many workers,” Bachmeier said. “... “Those employees are valuable to us.”
Kerry Bodenheimer, recreation superintendent for Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department, said the department took steps to keep people from congregating at The Edge Ice Center, such as removing tables and chairs from the ice rink lobby.
“The rink itself is large ... so people have space to spread out,” Bodenheimer said. The parks department is not requiring masks at the rink, Bodenheimer said.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the Fiscal Courtroom is closed to the general public and that the court restricts the number of people who attend meetings for specific purposes. People who attend meetings for designated business are required to be masked.
“We are encouraging people to attend our meetings on Facebook Live,” said Mattingly, who added that county officials answer questions submitted by viewers via Facebook. “We are not trying to restrict anybody’s access to information.”
“At present, the guidance has been the same — get vaccinated” and get a booster, while also wearing masks, Mattingly said.
County Clerk Leslie McCarty said the office has signs posted that request people wear masks in the office. Mandating masks or imposing other restrictions is “something we haven’t talked about,” McCarty said.
“We want our public to feel safe” at the office, said McCarty, who noted that clerk’s office staff are behind glass when they interact with the public.
Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said the office does not require people coming in for business to wear a mask. But the department is monitoring case numbers and could make changes if necessary, Smith said.
“We have seen an uptick (in deputies contracting COVID), even though the majority of our staff are vaccinated,” Smith said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
