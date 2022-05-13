Both the Owensboro and Daviess County boards of education unanimously approved 3% raises Thursday for all staff members, along with supplemental pay bonuses for the upcoming school year.

The Owensboro Public Schools board approved two $1,000 bonus payments for each employee, which will be paid in the fall and spring.

Daviess County Public Schools employees will be receiving a $1,500 bonus next school year — $750 to be paid during the fall semester, $750 during the spring.

The raises are in addition to the annual salary step/experience increases employees of each district are already slated to receive, which average to about a 1.5% increase.

It totals to about a 5-7% raise for the upcoming year for most OPS and DCPS employees, according to both school district superintendents.

Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said this should make the salary for next year’s OPS employees “very competitive.”

“Our staff truly deserves it, and they work so hard,” he told board members.

This is the largest single raise city schools employees have seen since 2004, when they received a 2.5% increase, according to district spokesman Jared Revlett.

OPS board member Jeremy Edge was also happy to approve such an increase for district employees.

“I am glad we can step up since the legislature left them hanging,” he said. “We are able to step up for our own folks, so that works out really well.”

Dr. Jeremy Luckett, OPS board member, agreed, adding there were several groups across the commonwealth that were pushing for the legislature to increase SEEK dollars so districts could provide such raises.

“So for us to step up and do it just proves to Frankfort that this is what we are doing with the extra money, so I think this is great,” he said.

SEEK, which stands for Support Excellence in Kentucky, is the funding formula the state uses to allocate dollars to districts. This year the legislature increased the payout by $100 per student to a total of $4,100.

Almost two-thirds of the school’s budget comes from the state in the form of SEEK dollars, which means “what happens in Frankfort is very consequential” to what school systems can do financially, DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said.

The DCPS raises represent the largest one-year salary increase DCPS employees have had in 15 years, he said.

DCPS board members agreed that the raises are well-deserved, especially after going through the pandemic. Robbins said the raises are also important in retaining employees.

“Labor is scarce, and inflation is high,” he said. “I think this has to do with keeping valuable people.”

Frank Riney III, DCPS board member, said that teachers are in the field because they love what they do, but that it’s important to also pay them adequately.

“At the same time, they have to live in this world,” he said. “They need to be taken care of as much as possible.”

The DCPS board also made market adjustments to classified employees within three employee categories: instructional assistants, bus monitors and secretaries. This increase in pay per hour amounts to a total of $452,000 allocated by the board.

Constant told OPS board members that the district’s finance staff also plans to make adjustments to some of its support staff positions to be competitive with the market. Those adjustments will be presented at the May city schools board meeting, which is scheduled for May 26.

