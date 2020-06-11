Owensboro and Daviess County public schools are teaming up to offer a free virtual summer camp for middle school-age students.
The camp kicks off Monday, but students should register online at bit.ly/YSCSUMMER CAMP by Friday.
Amy Nonweiler, College View Middle School youth service center coordinator, said each summer youth service centers in the area typically host summer camps for students in grades six through eight. However, this year because of COVID-19, all in-person camp sessions have been canceled.
“We hated to just cancel it completely though,” Nonweiler said. “So we decided to partner with Owensboro Public Schools and we just decided to think outside the box and find ways to offer some summer sessions online.”
Nonweiler said she was surprised with how much interest students have already shown the camp sessions.
“We figured they were all tired of Google Classroom, and online learning, but the seven sessions are all filling up really fast, so I think we will have to add some more slots,” she said.
The first session will be 1 p.m. June 16, and it will be presented by Kentucky State Police Master Trooper Corey King. Protect Yourself is a session designed to teach students about staying safe online and on social media platforms.
The second session will be 2 p.m. June 17, and it will be presented by Rebecca Horn, from the Green River District Health Department. She will be talking about vaping myths and realities.
The third session will be 2 p.m. June 18. Money Smart Teens will be presented by Independence Bank, and will feature tips for students to be smart with their money. Fifty students will also receive a voucher to waive their deposit fee when opening a Little Patriots Savings Account between June 18-26. To reserve the voucher call 270-686-1159.
June 19 the fourth session kicks off at 1 p.m. and it will be presented by Stacy Potts, from the extension office. She will discuss easy-to-make summer snacks. Parents and guardians can pick up all foods needed for this summer camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18 at the Daviess County Middle School cafeteria. They can also call 270-852-7611 to make an appointment to pick up the foods.
At 1 p.m. June 22, Tie-Dye T-shirts will be presented by Hadley Loucks, a Burns Middle School teacher. This session will include a lesson on how to tie-dye, and shirts will be provided at no cost. Parents or guardians can pick up all supplies from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 at BMS, or by making an appointment by calling 270-852-7411. When registering for camp, be specific about child’s T-shirt size.
At 1 p.m. June 23, Amy Brown, from the GRDHD and Daviess County Public Schools Social Worker Cristy Dalton will be presenting a Teen COVID-19 Q&A. Teen mental health, managing anziety, mindfulness exercises, and the importance of social distancing will be discussed during this session, among other topics related to COVID-19. The first 50 students to register will receive a Choose Love Not Hate T-shirt.
At 1 p.m. June 24, LeAnne Musick from Musick Studios will present a hip hop dance lesson in this interactive 45-minute dance lesson.
Amanda Hirtz, Innovation Middle School youth service center coordinator, said this camp has really thrived in its making due to community partnerships, and both school districts coming together for the sole purpose of providing for students in need.
“We liked the idea of bringing it all together and sharing resources,” Hirtz said. “When schools are in regular session, the school districts don’t always have opportunities to collaborate together just because how we each are functioning and our schedules, so this is a time when we can work together.”
The summer camps are being provided via Zoom.
For more information contact Hirtz at 270-686-1159 or emailing her at amanda.hirtz@owens boro.kyschools.us, or contact Nonweiler at 270-851-7511 or by emailing her at amy.nonweiler@daviess.kyschools.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
