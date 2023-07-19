City and county officials agreed Tuesday afternoon to seek funding from the Owensboro City Commission and Daviess Fiscal Court for a plan to study how the community can best provide substance abuse treatment and prevention.

The Alliance for a Drug-Free Owensboro-Daviess County steering committee approved a motion to ask Fiscal Court and city commissioners for $25,000, which the alliance would use to hire a consultant to craft a strategic approach for drug abuse treatment and prevention. If the request is approved, both agencies would provide $12,500, Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen and Mayor Tom Watson said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

