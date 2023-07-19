City and county officials agreed Tuesday afternoon to seek funding from the Owensboro City Commission and Daviess Fiscal Court for a plan to study how the community can best provide substance abuse treatment and prevention.
The Alliance for a Drug-Free Owensboro-Daviess County steering committee approved a motion to ask Fiscal Court and city commissioners for $25,000, which the alliance would use to hire a consultant to craft a strategic approach for drug abuse treatment and prevention. If the request is approved, both agencies would provide $12,500, Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen and Mayor Tom Watson said.
The alliance, which consists of elected officials, law enforcement and health officials, treatment providers and citizens, is seeking a strategic plan that will help them allocate the opioid settlement dollars the county will be receiving over the next 15 years. The funds come from lawsuits opioid makers settled with the state.
Alliance chairwoman RonSonlyn Clark said previously that the community would receive somewhere between $150,000 and $250,000 annually for 15 years from the funds.
Wanda Figueroa, president and CEO of RiverValley Behavioral Health, said elected officials have been interviewed about their top three community priorities regarding substance abuse and prevention, including where they see gaps in services and how services can be expanded.
Figueroa said more information is needed, and she recommended hiring a consultant “who is a national prevention expert” to create the strategic plan.
A strategic plan will help the alliance “maximize our impact” with the settlement funds, Figueroa said.
Watson and Castlen told steering committee members that they would take the funding requests back to city and county commissioners, respectively, for future consideration.
After the meeting, Clark said a strategic plan will help the committee create treatment and prevention measures “that will be sustainable over 15 years. That’s why we want to do it and do it right.”
Castlen told committee members Fiscal Court will begin considering the request later this month.
The earliest the measure could go before city commissioners is in August.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.