The city of Owensboro and Daviess Fiscal Court are preparing to receive a large influx of federal stimulus funds, with the first installments possibly arriving as early as this week.
Tuesday night, city commissioners approved an order accepting a total of $13.324 million in funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. On Wednesday, Fiscal Court learned they would be receiving the first $9.985 million installment of an expected $19.6 million in ARPA funds.
The ARPA was passed by Congress in March and contains numerous provisions to assist recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s total, which will be disbursed over two years, is more than officials anticipated. Initial estimates put the city’s ARPA funding at $12.460 million.
City Finance Director Angela Waninger said the city hasn’t received detailed information yet on how the funds can be utilized.
“This is different from the CARES Act funding,” Waninger said Tuesday. “That was a reimbursement grant.”
The Kentucky League of Cities lists six general categories for use of ARPA dollars: supporting public health response; addressing the negative economic impacts of the public health emergency; targeting low-income communities; replacing lost public sector revenue; providing premium pay for essential workers; and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Once the city begins using the federal funds, “I have to report back to them quarterly what we have done with the funds,” Waninger said. The city could be subject to an audit over its use of the funds, she said.
More information from the federal government should be available by the time commissioners meet for their June work session.
“Until more guidance comes out, we are just talking generally about what we might do,” Waninger said.
Daviess County Treasurer Jim Hendrix said Fiscal Court was notified Wednesday that its submission for ARPA funds had been approved. The first installment should arrive “probably this week, or early next week at the latest,” Hendrix said.
Some documentation on how the funds can be spent has been issued, Hendrix said. But there’s no rush to uses the funds. The governments have until the end of calendar year 2024 to use their ARPA funds.
