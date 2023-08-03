The Owensboro City Commission and Daviess Fiscal Court will consider changes to zoning policies covering the city, the city of Whitesville and the county. If approved, the changes will allow agribusinesses to expand the size of their operations and add workers, create more opportunities for people who want to store distilled spirits on their land and allow mixed commercial and residential buildings outside downtown.

City commissioners held first reading on the zoning changes Tuesday evening. County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said he expects the changes will be on Fiscal Court’s agenda this month.

