The Owensboro City Commission and Daviess Fiscal Court will consider changes to zoning policies covering the city, the city of Whitesville and the county. If approved, the changes will allow agribusinesses to expand the size of their operations and add workers, create more opportunities for people who want to store distilled spirits on their land and allow mixed commercial and residential buildings outside downtown.
City commissioners held first reading on the zoning changes Tuesday evening. County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said he expects the changes will be on Fiscal Court’s agenda this month.
The changes were recommended by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission last month.
The housing change would allow buildings containing businesses to have up to four housing units above or behind the business. Currently, only two units are allowed for buildings outside of downtown.
A building with a 5,000-square-foot business on the ground floor could have an unlimited number of apartments above, if the amendment is approved.
Brian Howard, executive director of the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, said the amendment will bring the rest of the city and county in line with what is already allowed in the downtown core.
“This allows for flexibility in a commercial zone,” Howard said. “It’s allowing mixed use ... that’s not allowed right now (outside) downtown.”
Another change regarding housing would reduce the number of extra parking spaces at apartment buildings. Howard said the Board of Adjustment was regularly granting exemptions from the ordinance, and the amendment would reduce the need for extra parking in an apartment complex plan. The amendment would require a complex only have extra parking equal to 10% of the what was required.
“If the board of adjustment is consistently issuing variances, the ordinance needs to be changed,” Howard said.
The changes related to agribusiness came from Fiscal Court, Howard said.
The distilled storage change will allow anyone with 100 acres or more to store distilled spirits on their property, while anyone between 20 and 99 acres could store spirits if they obtained a special permit.
Currently, a person can only store distilled spirits if they have more than 100 acres, are zoned as Rural Agricultural land and receive a permit from OMPC.
Agribusinesses on agricultural properties can currently operate with a permit, but the businesses are limited to no more than five employees. Agribusinesses currently can only have buildings with a maximum size of 10,000 square feet. The change would allow agribusinesses to have up to 30 employees, unless they were on a state primary or secondary road.
In that case, the business could have up to 100 workers. Building sizes could be as much as 20,000 square feet, but all buildings on the property could not exceed 50,000 square feet.
“This really broadens the spectrum of what could be allowed under an agricultural, horticultural or silvicultural industry within the county,” Howard said.
Castlen said Fiscal Court proposed the changes after county officials did a review of zoning ordinances.
“When I first came on as judge-executive, I met with David Smith (the court’s director of legislative services), and I told him I wanted us to take a serious look at text items in the planning and zoning document that we could change with text amendments,” Castlen said.
Castlen said the agribusiness change would benefit farm businesses that could expand their operations, and the distilled spirits change “would make it easier to locate rickhouses in Daviess County.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
