Owensboro and Daviess County officials have a good idea of how much money they’ll be receiving from the COVID-19 stimulus package Congress passed last month.
When funds begin being distributed to cities and counties from the bill, both Owensboro and Daviess County are expecting to receive millions of dollars.
But what they don’t know yet is how they’ll be able to spend the money. That guidance, however, is expected in the near future, according to the Kentucky League of Cities.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act contains $350 billion for states, cities and counties. The funds will be distributed in two disbursements, and cities and counties will have several years to use the money.
Angela Waninger, city finance director, said officials anticipate receiving more than $12 million from the stimulus bill.
“Owensboro is scheduled to receive $12.460 million, and the county should be getting even more than us,” Waninger said.
According to an estimate from the Kentucky Association of Counties, Daviess Fiscal Court will receive a total of $19.6 million from the stimulus bill.
Waninger said city officials are awaiting word on how the funds can be used once they become available.
“As far as eligible uses, we are still waiting for a clear direction,” Waninger said.
So far, city officials only know how the funds can’t be used. In particular, the money can’t be used to make up lost tax revenue from a tax rate decrease, and can’t be used to pay employee pensions, Waninger said.
An official with the Kentucky League of Cities said on background there are some general ideas about uses of the funds. For example, infrastructure projects, such as water, sewer and broadband internet would be acceptable uses.
Treasury must release the first round of disbursements by May 10, KLC said. Guidelines for uses of the funds should be available a couple of days before the funds are released, the KLC official said.
Daviess County Treasurer Jim Hendix said county officials “have to wait for guidance from the Treasury” Department.
“We are not making plans yet,” Hendrix said. “Until we see that guidance from Treasury, we are not going to know specifically” what the county can do with the money, Hendrix said.
“We are just holding,” Hendrix said.
But when the funds are released, they won’t need to be spent right away.
“You have until 2024 to spend it,” Hendrix said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
