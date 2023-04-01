OIA LETTERS

Eighth grade students at Owensboro Innovation Middle School wrote letters to local government leaders and media outlets to spread their support of Child Abuse Prevention Month and requesting the Glover Cary Bridge be lit to honor the cause. The project was supported by iMiddle English teacher Ashley Nash and Family Resource and Youth Services Center coordinator Amanda Hirtz.

Eighth-graders at Owensboro Innovation Middle School have asked the city to light the Glover Cary Bridge to honor Child Abuse Prevention Month, but that request was denied.

iMiddle students sent letters to The Messenger-Inquirer stating that the city will not be lighting the bridge and why they found this an important issue to support.

