Eighth-graders at Owensboro Innovation Middle School have asked the city to light the Glover Cary Bridge to honor Child Abuse Prevention Month, but that request was denied.
iMiddle students sent letters to The Messenger-Inquirer stating that the city will not be lighting the bridge and why they found this an important issue to support.
On Wednesday, five of the iMiddle students discussed why this issue is meaningful to them and how it impacts their lives. All five students said they know someone who has suffered through child abuse.
The students have also sent letters to city officials, but have not received a response back.
“I submitted my letter because I thought it was important to me and my family and people I know,” said student Kane Herrera. “I felt it deserved to have its recognition.”
Herrera said it’s important for students to stand up to the issue.
“I feel it’s important for us as children to be speaking out about it,” she said. “I can list over 10 people who are abused, who have been abused, who are still affected by their abuse.”
The Department of Health and Human Services released new data in February that ranked Kentucky as the fifth highest state for child abuse in 2021, the latest year reported in the Child Maltreatment report.
“We have one of the highest rates of abuse in Kentucky,” Herrera said. “It’s a really important message. In Kentucky, 17 out of 1,000 kids are likely to be abused.”
Norton Children’s reported last week that as of 2021, there were 14,963 child abuse victims in Kentucky, averaging 14.7 out of every 1,000 children.
Herrera said lighting the bridge would bring awareness to the issue within the community.
“I feel like if Owensboro shows its support for the victims, the victims are more likely to come out,” she said. “If we take action to help these kids, our rates could go down.”
Student Peter Gonzalez said he has a friend who has suffered through child abuse.
“They have lived with a lot of abuse from their father and they don’t live a very full life like we do,” he said. “They cry themselves to sleep some nights because of what has happened in their past.”
Child abuse is an impactful topic for Owensboro, said student Lucy Whitaker.
“It’s not a very seen topic and you have to get it out there or else not a lot of people are going to talk about it,” she said.
Whitaker said she knows someone who was abused throughout their childhood.
“It has led to some behavioral issues and things that impact her everyday life now, even as an adult,” she said. “This doesn’t just go away whenever you grow up; it’s something that stays with you your whole life.”
In her research, Whitaker was also concerned with how often child abuse occurs throughout the country.
“One in seven kids are abused,” she said. “That’s a national average, but just in a classroom, that’s more than one kid.”
The CDC reports that one in seven children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year in the United States, but is likely an underestimate because “many cases are unreported.”
Child abuse is something Whitaker said impacts the city greatly.
“Not a lot of people really see it,” she said. “If the city lights the bridge and says that it’s because of child abuse awareness, that will get out and people will realize it’s such a big thing. It’ll help so many kids and that’s really important.”
Student John Phillips said he has a family member who was abused for a long time and no one knew that it had happened.
“When we found out, she became a different person,” he said. “People have to know about it. People living with it cannot deal with it. They need help and if they can’t get help, there’s going to be problems down the road.”
Phillips said his family member was “nice and sweet” before being abused.
“We noticed a change in behavior,” he said. “When she finally said something, she became rude and physically aggressive a lot of times. It is better now, but seeing what she had to go through and how it affected her impacted me overall.”
Phillips said he learned some interesting facts in his research on child abuse.
“The average human lifespan is between 70 and 80 years,” he said. “If someone is abused for a long period of time throughout their childhood, statistically they lose about a quarter of their life, on average.”
According to childhelp.org, individuals who reported six or more adverse childhood experiences had an average life expectancy two decades shorter than those who reported none.
Student Lucy Doyal said child abuse affects the lives of many.
Amanda Hirtz, family resource and youth services center coordinator for iMiddle, said the eighth graders will be participating in the proclamation of declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month with Honorable Judges Angela Thompson and Jennifer Hendricks at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at KWC.
“The county is in support of our efforts and stand against child abuse,” she said.
Mayor Tom Watson said the city supports the idea, but does not take “special requests” for lighting the bridge. He said the students also sent letters to the city.
“If we begin lighting the bridge for specific events, there would be no stopping it,” he said. “It’s better if we don’t take special requests.”
The students requested the bridge be lit in blue lighting, the color associated with Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“There’s enough lighting on the bridge that the color will come up occasionally,” Watson said.
Watson said the city will sign a proclamation deeming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Owensboro.
“It’s always exciting when young people get excited,” he said. “Especially when they’re passionate about a subject like this.”
Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky will host an event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 15 on the front lawn of KWC.
This year’s event will feature activities such as inflatables, a petting zoo, free hot dogs and a wide range of resource booths to inform families of services in the community.
A moment of remembrance will be observed for the statewide fatalities and near fatalities resulting from child abuse or neglect.
