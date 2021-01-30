Owensboro city officials began disbursing checks Friday to 78 businesses through its restaurant and bar supplemental payroll program.
The program was created to help city restaurant and bar workers who have lost wages due to decreased restaurant business. Of the funds allocated to restaurants or bars, 90% must be used to supplement employee salaries.
City Finance Director Angela Waninger said there were 130 businesses that could have applied. A few applicants were not eligible for assistance because they were not inside the city, she said.
The businesses receiving funds employ 1,377 workers, including 553 full-time employees who work 30 or more hours a week, Waninger said. The program will also assist with the salaries of 824 part-time employees.
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said the idea for the fund originated among the elected officials.
“We were all involved,” Maglinger said. “That is an industry that has been shut down, pretty well. ... It was great to see that many people that would get help.”
Mayor Tom Watson said officials began discussing the program in the summer.
“I started talking about it in August of last year,” Watson said. “(City Manager) Nate (Pagan), Angela and the finance people ran with the idea.”
The city’s program was modeled after the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
“We contacted a couple of banks to see how they rolled PPP out,” Watson said. “... Immediately, all the commissioners were on board.
“It’ goes to show you, if there’s a need, you can find a way to get it done, and we have the financial folks who can do it,” Watson said.
Waninger said the agreement with the businesses allows the city to seek verification that 90% of the funds went to employees.
“We have faith these owners and managers will do the right thing by their employees,” she said.
Pat Buntin, owner of Briarpatch Restaurant, said the past year has been “very difficult, very challenging.” The restaurant is one of the businesses receiving city assistance.
“The industry took a massive hit with COVID,” Buntin said. “... With restaurants taking such an impact, we are tying to keep the staff employed and offer the same services, and that comes at a cost. So, anything is welcome.”
The restaurant has “a staff that has been here for quite some time,” Buntin said.
Dana Coomes, who oversees the city’s tax department, “was instrumental in implementing and processing this program,” Waninger said. “She worked hard on this.
“It was a very seamless process. There were no hiccups along the way,” Waninger said. “I’m happy to see our board of commissioners are sensitive to our surrounding area.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
