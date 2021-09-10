City officials are negotiating with Weyland Ventures of Louisville on a project that could see the upper floors of the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St., turned into a boutique hotel.
But Mayor Tom Watson said Thursday that any decision on the plan is still months away.
He said the developers submitted a draft agreement to the city, and that’s currently under discussion.
But no action is expected before next spring because the company’s application for state tax credits can’t be processed before February.
Parts of the former S.W. Anderson department store date back to 1880, making the property part of the downtown historic district.
City Manager Nate Pagan said in May that the city, which owns the 90,000-square-foot building, asked for proposals from developers to purchase and redevelop the building into a mixed-use facility.
Watson said Thursday that the plans being discussed would leave the museum on the first floor and turn the upper floors into a hotel.
Kathy Olson, the museum’s executive director, said the board hasn’t discussed the plan yet.
She said the statement the board released in May is still applicable.
It said, “The museum has been a part of Owensboro since 1966 and has provided countless children’s educational experiences and community programs to people both in Owensboro and 22 surrounding counties in the tri-state area. In order to maintain these programs and to serve the thousands of visitors who come to the Museum each year, the Museum will need to maintain adequate space to meet the community’s needs.
“The Owensboro Museum of Science and History’s Board of Directors and staff look forward to working with the City of Owensboro concerning the future configuration of the building and how sharing the building with a potential new owner will be executed.”
The city persuaded the museum to move downtown from its location on the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus in 1995 to fill the vacant space left when the department store closed.
Pagan said earlier than the museum signed a 15-year lease extension in 2015.
Weyland Ventures created the 10-story baseball bat and the Louisville Slugger Factory & Museum in Louisville and urban mixed-use redevelopment projects such as the Henry Clay (Clay Commons District), Glassworks District, Whiskey Row and the Edison Center, all in Louisville.
Watson said he’s met with Bill Weyland and Barry Alberts of Weyland Ventures to discuss the project.
Alberts worked with the city on planning for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and the Owensboro Convention Center a decade ago.
The request for proposals said, “This project shall be redeveloped in a way that respects its history and its relationship to Second Street and downtown. It shall create uses within the building attracting new people and activity to its space, as well as the downtown area, the building must provide space for uses that currently are under-represented in the downtown area and add to the overall vitality of downtown as a mixed-use destination.”
Weyland Ventures did not return a call seeking comment on the project.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
