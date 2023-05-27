A financial crisis caused by Congress failing to raise the federal debt ceiling would have little immediate impact on the city of Owensboro, the city’s finance director said Friday.

Angela Waninger, city finance director, said the city is also better suited to handle an economic downturn that would lead to a recession, due to the city’s broad economic base.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.