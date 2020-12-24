Madisonville City Engineer Eric Hickman has announced he will be leaving the position effective Christmas Day.
Hickman has spent nearly two years as the city engineer.
“I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the city and working with everyone who was on the team,” said Hickman. “I was offered the position as general manager of the Ohio County Water District and will begin on Dec. 28.”
Hickman said the new job was an opportunity to be closer to home, stay within the same retirement system and be nearer to his family and children.
“I felt it was the best for my young family,” he said. “It was a difficult decision because I was leaving a job and team that had no negatives.”
In the interim, Hickman said he will provide assistance with any of the ongoing projects the city has underway.
“I am just a phone call away,” said Hickman. “I sat down with the engineering department personnel and city administrator with a detailed list of ongoing projects, contacts and current status. We achieved many things in the last two years, and I hope I have left it in a better place than when I arrived.”
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton commended Hickman for his time as the city engineer.
“He was offered a really good opportunity,” said Cotton. “It is going to be sad to lose him. He’s been fantastic for the city and working with us, and being able to help move projects forward and thinking outside the box. It will definitely be a loss for our team.”
Cotton said along with Hickman’s help in the interim, local engineers have also offered to help with projects until the position has been filled.
“It will be a very smooth transition but definitely a loss,” said Cotton.
Madisonville City Clerk Kim Blue said the position has already been posted and that Dec. 21 was the deadline to apply.
“They will be doing interviews right after the first of the year,” said Cotton.
According to Hickman’s LinkedIn account, along with being the Madisonville City Engineer, his previous experience includes serving as a Storm and Drainage Engineer for the City of Paducah, a Plant Environment Analyst and Production Process Engineer for Owensboro Municipal Utilities and a Development Specialist for the Louisville and Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District.
Hickman graduated from the University of Louisville with a Master of Civil Engineering degree.
