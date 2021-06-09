Although some businesses along West Second Street downtown have expressed concerns about speeders along the street affecting pedestrians and diners, speeding isn’t really an issue, City Commissioners learned Tuesday.
City Engineer Kevin Collignon presented findings from a study that looked at speeders and traffic accidents to commissioners during a Tuesday work session at City Hall.
Collignon said previously the city has received complaints from some Second Street business owners about issues such as speeding and noise from vehicles.
Some of the business owners there have asked the city to consider installing speed bumps in downtown along Second Street, exchanging traffic lights for stop signs at every intersection, and changing signals so motors are stopped at intersections more often downtown.
The engineering department looked at West Second Street with a focus on the area between Daviess Street and Frederica Street. That area has a speed limit of 25 miles per hour.
The study found 85% of motorists observed in May drove 22.6 miles per hour or slower on the street, Collignon said. That’s a decrease from May, 2019, when 85% of drivers along the business area of West Second Street drove 24.6 miles per hour or slower.
“In our review, we are not seeing a consistent problem with speeding,” Collignon said.
Vehicle crash data found one vehicle versus pedestrian accident, Collignon said.
“Most accidents are rear-end or sideswipe,” Collignon said. There were two reports of vehicles going over curbs, one in 2016 and the second earlier this year.
Collignon said speed bumps could create a number of issues for pedestrians crossing the street, for snow plows and emergency vehicles, and by causing vehicles going over them to lose control.
“We do not recommend speed bumps on any city street,” Collignon said. De-synchronizing all traffic signals would increase the potential for rear-end collisions or cause some drivers to disregard the signals.
“People might start to avoid downtown,” Collignon said.
If the speed limit were lowered, it would have to be enforced by the police department, Collignon said.
When asked if that would be a good use of OPD’s time, Police Chief Art Ealum said the department would do what was needed, but said, “We have more significant issues in the city than being concerned about people driving 30 in a 25.
“We are short-handed,” Ealum said. “We are 24 (officers) down.”
The engineering department has not looked at turning West Second Street downtown into a walkway, Collignon. West Second downtown is closed on Friday evenings for the Friday After 5 season.
Officer Aron Contratto, with OPD’s traffic unit, said there was only one traffic stop for noise during the period he has studied West Second Street.
Noisy vehicles are “a very low percentage of the problem,” Contratto said. Motorcycles are loud, but prohibiting them downtown might not be legally possible, city manager Nate Pagan said.
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said, “Is the suggestion that we leave it alone? That everything’s OK?”
Collignon said, “I don’t see that people are speeding. I understand some people do (but) the data does not show people are speeding.”
Later, Collignon said he would suggest changing the traffic signals to reduce the driving speed along the street to closer to 20 miles per hour. Commissioners took the presentation under advisement.
“We are trying to figure out something that is palatable as possible,” Mayor Tom Watson said.
Lisa Aull, who owns a clothing store and other properties along Second Street, said changes were unnecessary.
“If I understand Kevin, there’s no traffic issue,” Aull said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.