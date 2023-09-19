The Owensboro Air Show packed people into downtown Saturday and Sunday, as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other performers brought an estimated 60,000 people to the city riverfront, while also filling downtown hotels, officials said Monday.

The event, which will return in 2024, had a impact of almost $2 million on local businesses, according to Mark Calitri, president and CEO of the Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

