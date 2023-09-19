The Owensboro Air Show packed people into downtown Saturday and Sunday, as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other performers brought an estimated 60,000 people to the city riverfront, while also filling downtown hotels, officials said Monday.
The event, which will return in 2024, had a impact of almost $2 million on local businesses, according to Mark Calitri, president and CEO of the Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said estimates were done of both attendance during Saturday and Sunday’s Air Show events, and of the “Bridge Day” walk Saturday morning.
Ross said officials estimated crowd size by surveying an area of the show crowds, counting the people in that area and multiplying it by the other areas downtown to get the crowd density.
“We also used the attendance on the bridge,” Ross said.
The crowd size was greater or equal to the audience at the last Air Show in 2021, which was headlined by the Blue Angels, Ross said.
“It all worked out like we planned, and we’re glad the community got out to enjoy it,” Ross said.
Calitri said the estimated economic impact of the weekend was $1.985 million.
Calitri called the estimate “very conservative.”
The estimate is based on hotel stays, and factors such as restaurant visits and people purchasing gasoline and other items, Calitri said.
The event was also a good marketing tool for the city and county, Calitri said.
“One of the benefits of the Air Show is we got to showcase our community,”
Calitri said, and that the CVB hosted three groups looking at sites for conventions and events over the weekend.
Jody Reichelt, assistant general manager for the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront, said the hotel was “sold out completely” over the weekend.
“It was fantastic,” Reichelt said.
Both the hotel and restaurant, Burger Theory, did good business during the event.
“It was really cool with the (Thunderbirds) pilots here,” Reichelt said.
Sharon NeSmith, a city commissioner and general manager for the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Owensboro/Waterfront, said guests from the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association convention left the hotel Thursday night and Friday morning.
“By Friday afternoon, my housekeeping and maintenance staff had to flip 150 rooms” and get them ready for people coming to the Air Show, NeSmith said.
“We were at 90%-plus capacity Friday and Saturday night,” NeSmith said. “The patio was full, and the meeting rooms had guests watching the show.”
Ross said there were no issues that would cause changes to future Air Shows.
Next year’s Air Show will include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels returning as the headliners.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
