The Owensboro Parks Department is beginning to explore the possibility of building a larger pickleball facility.
City parks and recreation Director Amanda Rogers said she had a preliminary discussion with representatives of River City Pickleball Club about constructing a larger facility. River City Pickleball board member Paula Hayden said discussions are in their “infancy,” but that a large pickleball facility at Ben Hawes Park would draw more people to the park and for more than just pickleball.
Rogers said another public pickleball facility would also give officials the option of reducing pickleball at York Park on York Drive, which has the city’s only free pickleball courts. Parks officials have had some complaints about parking in the neighborhoods near the park and noise complaints from a homeowner who moved near the park before the pickleball courts were built.
Will Clayton, who lives across from the pickleball courts, said he can hear noise from the courts from anywhere in his home.
“Weather permitting, they are going to be there, I’d say, six or seven hours of the day,” Clayton said Tuesday. “There are times when it is packed.
“I don’t have anything against anyone playing pickleball,” but the noise from the courts and traffic along the streets have been an issue, he said.
“I know people would says, ‘This is a park,’ ” Clayton said. “I think there is still a limit to the noise you should have in a park, especially a small park like York Park.”
Rogers said the parks department planted arborvitae trees more than a year ago at the north and south ends of the courts to help dampen noise.
Clayton said the trees haven’t grown enough to have much of an affect.
“Maybe in 10 years, when they mature fully, they may do some good,” he said.
The city has taken steps to address parking issues in neighborhoods near the park. Earlier this year, the city passed an ordinance prohibiting parking within 10 feet of driveways.
“We marked certain areas as no parking as well,” said City Manager Nate Pagan, who noted the city has had a few complaints about parking in the area and fewer about noise.
“We have has some positive responses from residents (about) activities in the park,” he said.
The parking changes have helped.
“Before they put in the yellow stripes, people would park right up to the driveway,” Clayton said. But when the courts are busy, York Drive “is still a one-lane road.”
Clayton said he doesn’t support limiting hours pickleball players can use the park, and acknowledges building barriers to block the noise would be expensive to the city. There are pickleball paddles that make less noise than a normal paddle, but players purchase their gear individually.
Clayton said he is considering selling the house, which he purchased in 2019.
“I spent two to three years fixing up this house with my dad,” Clayton said.
River City Pickleball Club raised funds to help pay for the courts at York Park. Hayden said club members understand they are coming into people’s neighborhoods when they play at York Park.
“We are very sympathetic to (Clayton’s) plight,” Hayden said. “We understand it, but the noise is what the noise is.”
The pickleball club is doing neighborhood outreach by holding a “Neighborhood Appreciation Day” with food and activities for the residents around the park on Saturday.
Rogers said Clayton is the only neighborhood resident to complain about the noise from the court, and if a larger facility were built in the city, that would create the option of reducing the number of pickleball courts at York Park.
Hayden said River City Pickleball members would need to discuss a possible new facility and have questions answered by the city before looking into issues such as fundraising to support the project.
“We are going to develop a plan and see if this is feasible and if it can be done,” Hayden said.
The city is in need of more public pickleball courts. There are courts at Yellow Creek Park and Stanley Community Park in the county, but the courts in the city outside of York Park are at Merchant Centre Court.
“Those are courts that you rent” at Centre Court, Hayden said. “I’m a member at Centre Court, but I still pay when I play.
“We would like to do 12 or more courts, but that’s based on our ability to pay. We feel we would bring a vitality to Ben Hawes.”
Rogers said she plans more meetings with River City Pickleball to discuss a partnership.
“My goal would be to start the process this year,” Rogers said. “We want to start getting a determination on where we could put something, how many (courts) we need.
“Any kind of project is not a quick turnaround. But, it is something we are looking into at the staff level, collecting information to take to elected officials for their consideration.”
