City finishing work on tennis courts

The city parks department is finishing renovations on existing tennis courts at Merchant Centre Court and near Kentucky Wesleyan College, and anticipates having three additional courts open at Centre Court by mid October.
Earlier this year, city officials solicited bids for contractors interested in constructing three new courts at Centre Court. The cost of that project was $450,000, but the decision was made to update both the indoor and outdoor courts at the facility at the same time.
Assistant city engineer Dirk Dooper said officials decided to also reseal and repaint the facility’s six indoor courts and nine outdoor courts while the new courts were being built.
The additional work raised the total cost at Centre Court to $578,000, Dooper said.
“Those were due to be restriped as well,” so new courts and renovation were done under one contract, Dooper said.
Kerry Bodenheimer, recreation superintendent for the Parks and Recreation Department, said Friday the indoor courts and three outdoor courts are finished, and three additional outdoor courts will be ready by Monday. Resealing and repainting on the remaining outdoor courts should be done by mid-week, Bodenheimer said.
The restoration work was done in stages.
“We were able to do three courts at a time, so at no point were we without courts at the location,” Bodeheimer said.
Also, the city’s 12 courts at Moreland Park were also open while work at Centre Court continued, she said.
Construction on the three new outdoor courts has been delayed.
“Mother Nature has not been our best friend,” Bodenheimer said. “The deluge of rain over the weekend did not help at all. We have had some significant rain delays since July, but we continue to move along.”
The goal is to have the new courts ready for players by mid-October, Bodenheimer said.
The city-owned courts by Kentucky Wesleyan are on McJohnson Avenue. The cost of regrading, resealing and painting the courts, and installing fencing, is $197,000, Bodenheimer said.
That work is scheduled to be done by Sept. 22.
“We are actually hosting a USTA (U.S. Tennis Association) adult state tournament that weekend,” Bodenheimer said. All of city-owned courts, including the courts on McJohnson Avenue, will be in use that weekend.
“Last year, we had 300 adults in town for that event,” Bodenheimer said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
