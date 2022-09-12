City finishing work on tennis courts

Antonio Pecina of Tennis Technology Inc of Louisville puts down the first of two coatings on a tennis court on Friday as the courts get a new surface at Merchant Centre Court at 2965 Bittel Road.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The city parks department is finishing renovations on existing tennis courts at Merchant Centre Court and near Kentucky Wesleyan College, and anticipates having three additional courts open at Centre Court by mid October.

Earlier this year, city officials solicited bids for contractors interested in constructing three new courts at Centre Court. The cost of that project was $450,000, but the decision was made to update both the indoor and outdoor courts at the facility at the same time.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

