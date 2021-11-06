Tuesday night, the Owensboro City Commission approved foreclosing on 56 properties where either back taxes are owed or the city has had to clean up the property.
That’s more than double the number of properties foreclosed on in either 2018 or 2016, the last years such action was taken.
City Manager Nate Pagan said after the meeting that the city usually does such foreclosures either every year or every other year.
But he said the coronavirus pandemic last year delayed such action until this year.
“I understand the master commissioners prefer us to keep the number at 25 or fewer each time,” Pagan said.
There were 25 properties on the list in 2018 and 24 in 2016.
City Attorney Mark Pfeifer said the sale won’t likely take place until next summer and the list will likely be much shorter as people continue to pay off their debts to the city.
Pagan said Thursday that two properties had already been removed from the list because the owners had come in to make their payments.
He said back taxes on the properties totaled $114,086.
Pfeifer said the total amount of nuisance abatement liens, for such things as mowing the properties, totaled $235,549.91.
That’s roughly $350,000 total.
The owners of the properties were notified last month that the city was preparing to take legal action.
In 2018, a total of $234,137 was owed the city on the 25 properties being foreclosed on.
Properties are chosen based on the delinquent tax amount, condition and related maintenance liens.
Also taken into consideration is an 11-year statute of limitations in effect for delinquent bills.
Once foreclosure judgments have been rendered, the remaining properties will go to the Daviess County master commissioner for auction.
In 2016, it took nearly a year to sell properties foreclosed on in 2015.
At the time, Steve Lynn, then the city’s assistant city attorney, said foreclosure is not easy because of state laws.
“State laws are very protective of the rights of the owners of real property, and this process can be a slow one in making sure that everyone who may have an interest has been notified to assert that interest,” he said.
That year, the city was trying to recoup $187,000 in debts.
Dilapidated houses that the city had already torn down at city expense were at the top of the list in 2016.
In 2012-13, the city went through a complicated process that led to a mass foreclosure action against 21 problem properties, mostly residential.
In the end, several broken-down houses were demolished, and the lots were sold at auction.
That year, the city purchased seven residential lots — six of them for a total of $9.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
