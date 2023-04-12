The city of Owensboro will host multiple events in the coming months, including the return of multiple Independence Day fireworks displays and a mammoth geocaching event that will be held in Owensboro for the first time.
City Public Events Director Tim Ross told city commissioners Tuesday his department has numerous events scheduled for the spring and summer.
Our office has got 40-plus events coming up in the next 90 days on city property,” he said.
Commissioners asked questions about Friday After 5, the summer music event that was held at the RiverPark Center for years before shifting last year to the patio behind the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront. The Friday after 5 series starts May 23.
Mayor Tom Watson said the city has received complaints about the event being strewn along Veterans Boulevard.
“Is it going to be scattered” between the hotel and the RiverPark Center, Watson asked. He said he received emails from people confused by the setup.
“It’s a hike all the way from the RiverPark Center” to the hotels, Watson said.
Ross said Friday After 5 will be near the hotels, while food vendors will set up along Veterans Boulevard between the hotels and Frederica Street.
“RiverPark Center actually is not a part of Friday After 5,” Ross said. The Friday After 5 board “decided over a year ago to shift to the opposite side of downtown, so they are not at the RiverPark.
“Friday After 5 liked the location where they are at now and are enjoying that location.”
Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, a member of the Friday After 5 board, said, “it wasn’t that Friday After 5 was spread out. It was that the RiverPark Center decided to do its own thing.
“There were people at the RiverPark and people at Friday After 5, and people thought it was one thing, but it wasn’t.”
More from this section
The city will hold its “BBQ and Barrels” festival downtown May 12-13. The event will include some of the events associated with the former International Bar-B-Q Festival, such as cooking by church teams, a backyard barbecue cooks contest and various barbecue restaurants being represented, but with an additional emphasis on the community’s bourbon industry.
The event will include a “bourbon experience” at the convention center, with 35 bourbon distillers participating, Ross said. General admission tickets to the bourbon experience are available, but VIP tickets are sold out.
The festival is dedicated to barbecue and bourbon, Ross said.
‘The barbecue group decided they needed to refocus, and not be just a street fair,” Ross said. Ross said vendors participating in the event will have to have direct ties to either the barbecue or bourbon industries.
“The focus is strictly on bourbon and barbecue,” he said. When asked if there could be two separate barbecue and bourbon events, Ross said bourbon distillery officials felt pairing the two made the festival unique.
The “Live at the Banks” music series starts May 20 and runs Saturdays until September 30, with stages at Frederica Street and Allen Street.
From May 23-27, the city will host GeoWoodstock XIX, a large geocaching event that has been held across the country and in Canada.
“It’s a national-level event of geocachers,” Ross said.
In June, the city will host Kentucky Motorsports Week. The week will include multiple events that will “honor, recognize and highlight the motorsports history in Owensboro,” Ross said.
Some of the events include a NASCAR night with drivers such as Michael and Darrell Waltrip, a racing bike expo, a downtown cruise-in and “Nicky Hayden Day,” which will include a memorial motorcycle ride in the motorcycle racing legend’s honor.
“Nicky holds a special place in the community here, and the family loves to host that memorial ride,” Ross said.
The “All-American Fourth of July” will again feature fireworks in several locations across town. Ross said there will be fireworks displays on the riverfront, at Moreland Park, at Owensboro Warehouse Leasing (the site of the old General Electric Plant) and at Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, near the old Texas Gas property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.