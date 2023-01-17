Owensboro residents who have procrastinated having their fall leaves collected are running out of time.
Monday morning, city work crews completed their final pass through all of the city’s leaf zones.
Shawn Murphy, crew leader for the city sanitation department, said residents have a few weeks left to arrange to have their leaves collected.
“We just finished our third pass through town, and now we are going to a call-in basis,” Murphy said.
Leaf season began back in October, when most of the leaves were still up in the trees. Since then, crews have gone through all streets in the city’s 10 leaf zones, picking up tons of leaves.
Murphy said, so far, the city has collected 1,072 tons of leaves.
People who still have leaves to collect can schedule to have them removed by calling the City Action line, at 270-687-4444.
Loose leaves should be piled near the curb, but not on the sidewalk or in the street for cleanup by city vacuum trucks. Pickup of loose leaves must be scheduled by Feb. 13, and the last day vacuum trucks will collect leaves is Feb. 15.
The time frame for completing leaf collection this year is “pretty close to schedule this year,” Murphy said.
Murphy said people who bag their leaves can have them collected during regular trash pickup, but that the bags can’t exceed 30 pounds.
When leaf collection is complete on Feb. 15, city sanitation crews will turn around and begin limb collection on Feb. 16, Murphy said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.