A staff member at Owensboro City Hall was hospitalized Monday night after collapsing at the office and later being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The staff member remained hospitalized Wednesday in fair condition.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be felt across Daviess County. On Tuesday, 179 new cases were confirmed and 105 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday.
City Manager Nate Pagan said City Hall has taken steps to reduce the spread of the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic, including social distancing.
“I don’t think any of us had been close to (the staff member) for a long period of time,” Pagan said.
The name of the staff member hospitalized is being withheld for privacy considerations.
City Hall’s lobby is open, but only for up to three people at a time. That can change, depending on the number of cases in the county and the county’s COVID status. Currently, the county is in “red” status due to the high average number of cases.
People coming to City Hall for business “get checked first for COVID symptoms, and (get) a temperature check,” Pagan said.
Meetings even between staff members at City Hall are conducted mostly through Zoom. If staff members have to meet in person, they do so in a large conference room to allow for social distancing, Pagan said.
A person alone in his or her office can take off their face mask, but masks are required at all other times.
“Any time an employee is out of their office, they are expected to be masked,” Pagan said.
City Hall workers who need to work from home can do so if they are in a risk group for COVID. In the early stages of the pandemic, the city wasn’t prepared to have large numbers of City Hall staff working remotely, he said.
“Prior to COVID, we didn’t have any large-scale work-from-home infrastructure, so we ramped that up,” Pagan said. For a time, from a quarter to half of City Hall employees were working remotely, he said.
Other city departments that can’t work from home have restricted visitors. Pagan said City Hall staff have not been largely impacted by COVID cases.
“From the City Hall perspective, it has been very limited,” Pagan said. “We’ve had only two (cases).”
