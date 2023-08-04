Police reports and witness statements related to the July 19 incident at Combest Pool — where a juvenile was pulled unresponsive from the water and revived — contain varying information on the timeline of events.
For example, a statement from a staff member at the pool that day says the 7-year-old girl was floating in water for up to two minutes, while another statement says the girl was floating “for a minute” when the alarm was raised. Another statement from a staff member says lifeguards were notified, and “it took a lifeguard some time to actually get in and save her.”
The statements are from teenagers who recounted their memories of a traumatic event. But the differing accounts can’t be verified because there are are no security cameras at Combest Pool.
Some city park areas, such as the ball fields at Jack C. Fisher Park, Smothers Park and the stake park at Chautauqua Park, have surveillance cameras, while others, like Combest Pool, do not. City officials said there is no concrete policy about where to place cameras on city property, and elected officials said the topic has never been brought up.
City manager Nate Pagan said the city does not have a policy about surveillance cameras. In an interview earlier this week, city parks Director Amanda Rogers said there are cameras at places were vandalism has occurred, such as the skate park and Smothers Park.
Pagan said Thursday the city has numerous facilities and parks, “and there’s no way to cover them with cameras.
“I remember years ago, when I worked for the county, there was an incident at Yellow Creek Park and people were mad we didn’t have cameras in the woods.”
Pagan said “certainly we have liability, because of the sheer volume of facilities and programs we offer.” But the city’s facilities are inspected for factors such as risk management by the the city’s insurance provider.
“We meet all the requirements and recommendations every year,” Pagan said. “We get great ratings.”
Mayor Tom Watson said “we have body cameras at the police department,” and “maybe it’s worth a discussion.”
“It would be something staff would have to bring up,” Watson said. With surveillance cameras, “there are always privacy decisions involved.”
Commissioner Bob Glenn also said there are issues of privacy, and there is a “unique nature of a pool.”
“No one wants photos of themselves taken at the pool,” he said. “I guess it’s something to look at, but we have to be concerned about privacy — and also about the footage being hacked.”
Glenn said Hacking has occurred at places such as water parks.
“It’s a whole different world,” Glenn said. “We are trying to protect the innocence of young people, and young people are a high percentage” of public pool users.
Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright said cameras could be useful in capturing what happens at a public facility, but, “I don’t know what the cost of that would be.”
City officials have not had discussions about surveillance cameras, Smith-Wright said.
Commissioner Sharon NeSmith said cameras at places like Combest Pool would be a possibility if there were ongoing issues. Cameras are also costly, she said.
Officials have said previously, when discussing police body cameras, there is the ongoing cost of storing video.
“I have been putting some cameras in the hotel,” said NeSmith, general manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown/Waterfront. “It is going to be extremely expensive.
“One of the things I would tell you is there’s no way you would ever capture everything, unless you have cameras so many feet.
“My initial thought would be, like most people, ‘We should have cameras so can see what’s going on,’ ”
Regarding the incident at Combest Pool, NeSmith said the response “sounded good to me, that everyone was trained.”
Glenn said of the incident, “I think there was enough staff on hand that there is a pretty good picture of what happened” during the incident.
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen said he would also have concerns about privacy if cameras were installed at the pool.
“I know they are out in front of the public. But, at the same time, there is a concern about who is going to be watching the video,” he said.
If the stored video were accessed, it’s possible a juvenile could be identified and tracked, Castlen said.
“We’ve never had a lot of issues without the cameras,” he said, “so I’m kind of in favor of leaving things where they are right now.
“Having something like that at a pool is really concerning,” and he’d prefer keeping the area without cameras “as opposed to a bunch of young kids being on the internet.”
