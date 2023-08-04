Police reports and witness statements related to the July 19 incident at Combest Pool — where a juvenile was pulled unresponsive from the water and revived — contain varying information on the timeline of events.

For example, a statement from a staff member at the pool that day says the 7-year-old girl was floating in water for up to two minutes, while another statement says the girl was floating “for a minute” when the alarm was raised. Another statement from a staff member says lifeguards were notified, and “it took a lifeguard some time to actually get in and save her.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.