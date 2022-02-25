The city of Owensboro has refinanced some of the bonds it took out for downtown development projects.
Refinancing the bonds will save the city millions in payments over the life of the 30-year bonds. But the city has no plan to lower its insurance premium tax, because the revenue collected is just enough to cover the payments on the downtown bonds, city Finance Director Angela Waninger said Thursday.
Earlier this week, Daviess County officials announced they would lower the insurance premium tax rate from 7.2% to 4.9%, the rate it was in 2009. That year, city commissioners and Fiscal Court voted to raise insurance premium tax rates to raise funds to build the Owensboro Convention Center.
The county refinanced its bonds in 2014, in an effort to save money on payments and pay the bonds off early. The county promised to lower its insurance tax rate when the bonds were paid, and the lower rate is scheduled to take effect July 1.
The city raised its insurance premium tax rate in phases up to 10% in 2018. Of that, 4% goes to paying the downtown bonds, and 6% goes to the city’s general fund, Waninger said.
The bonds funded a number of projects downtown, including the city’s share of the convention center, Smothers Park and purchasing the state office building, Waninger said.
The projects have resulted in more than $250 million in private investment downtown, a figure with includes the planned 121-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel, an apartment complex across Second Street from the convention center and the planned Big Rivers office building, Waninger said.
The bonds were originally expected to be 20-year bonds, but there were unexpected expenses, such as the need to purchase and demolish the Executive Inn Rivermont, Waninger said.
“We increased our expenses and reduced our revenue” from the original budget,” she said. “That’s why we had to increase the life of the plan to 30 years.”
Insurance premium tax revenue was reduced when city officials decided to exempt health insurance from the tax increase, Waninger said.
In all, the city took out $61.395 million in three bonds. Two of those bonds, which make up more than $40.8 million of the debt, have been refinanced at lower interest rates. The refinancing of the bonds will save $4.9 million over the remaining life of the bonds.
The third bond could not be refinanced.
The city looks for opportunities to further refinance the bonds, when financially feasible, Waninger said.
“We keep an eye on it all the time,” she said.
The length of the bonds was not changed with the refinancing.
“They are all 30-year bonds,” Waninger said. “We did not extend the term of bonding. We did not reduce (the length of the bonds) because the insurance premium license fee pays the debt service.”
Revenue from the insurance premium tax is close to what the debt service is, meaning the revenue is enough to cover the debt service payments, Waninger said.
If the tax revenue increases “to a point where a sufficient fund balance is attained,” the city could examine retiring the bond early, Waninger said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
