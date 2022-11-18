City officials have hired a design firm to begin designing the specifics for Cravens Pool.
City Parks and Recreation director Amanda Rogers said the firm of Brandstetter Carroll will come up with a new design.
Cravens Pool has been unable to reopen because Health Department officials found critical issues with the pool that had to be addressed.
After holding public meetings on the future of the facility, city commissioners opted to repair the neighborhood pool, along with adding features and expanding the pool’s size.
The city has allocated $750,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act for construction of the pool. The city bid the project earlier this year but didn’t get any bidders.
“When talking with the contractors, they did not want to do the design and construction,” Rogers said.
Once the contract is finalized, the firm will have meetings with parks officials and have site meetings, Rogers said. The pool design will either have to meet the city’s $750,000 budget or other funds will have to be considered.
Work is not anticipated to begin until next fall, when the city will be in a new budget year. The funds for the pool project will carry over to the new budget. Rogers said if more funds are needed, parks officials can request them when commissioners start budget talks.
“We will have another budget cycle to consider if we have to ask for more funds,” Rogers said. “That’s not what I want to do. I want to stay within the funds to the best of my ability.”
Construction costs could affect the project, in that the price of building materials has increased. Rogers said officials will work to keep the pool renovation within the $750,000 budget.
“We are going to be very cognizant of that dollar amount, knowing that bids have come in high recently,” she said.
The design of the pool will be complete in the spring.
“I would say it is going to be late April to May before we have the drawings in place,” Rogers said.
