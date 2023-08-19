The city of Owensboro is looking to hire a new transit manager before the end of October.
Pamela Canary, the current transit manager, is set to retire October 31.
She began in the position in February 2018.
During Canary’s time leading the transit system, the city added its first electric bus to its fleet.
Canary was not available for comment Friday.
City Manager Nate Pagan said Canary had worked for the city six years as a purchasing agent before becoming the transit director. Canary replaced Lisa Fulkerson who retired in December 2017.
Prior to joining the city, Canary was contract administrator and procurement coordinator with the Housing Authority of Owensboro.
“It’s an expected retirement,” Pagan said. “…The Housing Authority is also on the state retirement system, so she has her full time in to get retirement.”
According to the city’s job posting, the position pays $77,811. It also requires a bachelor’s degree in business management or other job-related field and one-year experience working in a public works department and/or public transit fixed based operations, or the candidate is required to have at least four years experience working in a public works department and/or public transit fixed based operations; supervisory or management experience is also required, along with a valid driver’s license.
Pagan said candidate don’t necessarily have to come from a transit system background.
“Pamela, for example, came up through purchasing,” Pagan said. “It was sort of a shift for her, but she had been a manager and had a good track record as an internal applicant.”
The transit manager position is supervised by Stephen Franklin, Owensboro public works director.
The deadline to apply for the transit manager job is September 9.
