The city of Owensboro is hoping to improve its fire training center through a comprehensive analysis.
The city has put out a request for quotations to have a consulting firm conduct a gap analysis on the Walter Freeman Fire Department Training Center at 14th and Daviess streets. A gap analysis is a comparison between the actual and the desired performance.
The training center is used by numerous fire departments in Daviess County, Daviess County Emergency Management and the Kentucky State Fire Commission. The center contains such as including a classroom area, a burn room, a four-story training tower and a simulated house, according to the RFQ. The center is used to train firefighters on numerous exercises including vehicle extraction, rope rescue, trench rescue and structural collapse.
James Howard, Owensboro Fire Department chief, said some of the training center’s facilities have needed to be updated for some time and the analysis will help determine what aspects of the training facility need to be upgraded and how.
“Whether that means a new burn room, a new classroom, like any of the parts that are out there to try to reinforce what we need to replace and what we need to replace it with,” he said.
The vendor will be responsible for evaluating the fire training center, determining the gaps between the current training center and its needed functionality and providing recommendations and estimated costs to improve it.
Howard said the training center has received minor upgrades, such as a new classroom projector or a new coat of paint on the training tower, but the study will hopefully lead to more comprehensive improvements. The potential improvements could benefit numerous fire departments in the region.
“We have a real opportunity to get out in front and have a really excellent facility for that use,” he said.
The request for quotations is due at 4 p.m. March 5.
Trey Crumbie
