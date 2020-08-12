An estimated 300 families from 15 states are scheduled to be in Owensboro this weekend for “Barbecue, Bourbon and Bluegrass,” the city’s first big geocaching event.
It should be the biggest event in Owensboro since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Monday.
He said because people will be searching for geocaches in the Smothers Park area on both Saturday and Sunday, social distancing shouldn’t be a problem.
Containers called “geocaches” will be located in the park for participants to find using the Geocaching App downloaded to their cell phone.
Calitri said geocachers use the app, which works with GPS, to locate the geocache.
Then, they sign the logbook inside.
He said the CVB is partnering with AFK Geocaching of Cincinnati for the official GeoTour.
“We must create unique opportunities to visit Owensboro.” Calitri said. “This is an inventive way to attract a whole new customer base to visit our city. I worked with this organization at my previous CVB in Greater Cincinnati and found geocaching to be a great resource for boosting leisure travel.”
“In light of the restrictions currently in place, this is an innovative way to bring visitors to our community without having a major crowd all gathering at one time,” Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said in a news release. “Bringing families to our riverfront is why the park was built and geocaching is another avenue to bring new visitors.”
Jesse Tuttle, executive director of AFK Geocaching, said, “Geocachers spend lots of money traveling all over the world to find geocaches. After a site visit in Owensboro, I couldn’t think of a better location than Smothers Park to build this attraction. It’s very walkable and offers a beautiful view of the Ohio River.”
He said, “People will be coming from all over the U.S. this weekend. Families are tired of being stuck indoors.”
Tuttle said five caches will be hidden in Smothers Park.
It won’t take long for families to find them, he said.
“They may get a bite to eat while they’re in town,” Tuttle said. “A handful might spend the night.”
He said, “We have more things planned in Owensboro. This is just the start. We’re planning a larger event there next year with 500-plus families.”
The CVB is hoping to land GeoWoodstock XIX, the world’s largest geocaching festival, in 2022.
That event, which is expected to bring 3,000 people to town, would pump an estimated $800,000 into the local economy, Calitri said earlier.
He was hoping to bring it to town in 2021.
But this year’s event was canceled and moved to next year.
So 2022 is the earliest Owensboro could get it.
In the future, Calitri said geocache locations will become available outside local tourist destinations such as barbecue restaurants, O.Z. Tyler Distillery and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
“Think of geocaching as modern day treasure hunting,” he said. “Each hide is different and some even have small trinkets that you can take with you or for you to leave behind for the next geocacher to find.”
Tuttle said, “I think Owensboro has the potential to eventually attract larger geocaching events on the scale of thousands of attendees in a weekend.”
Calitri said there are nearly 500,000 active geocachers in the United States and more than a million around the world.
He said there are already hundreds of geocaches in Daviess County.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.