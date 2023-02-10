The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department and Independence Bank will offer $5,000 in scholarship money to high school students through the parks department’s “Dugan’s Got Talent” contest.

The competition is open to students between the ages of 14 and 18, and audition videos are being accepted through Feb. 17.

