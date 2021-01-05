The city of Owensboro will provide financial assistance to city restaurants and bars, particularly restaurant workers, through a program announced Monday afternoon.
City officials announced a $750,000 OBKY Restaurant/Bar Supplemental Payroll Program and posted a link on the city’s website for restaurants to begin applying for the funds.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 15. City Manager Nate Pagan said the application process includes forms that restaurants already have to provide to the federal government.
“The process is as simple and painless (for applicants) as possible,” Pagan said.
Bars and restaurants that receive funds will distribute 90% to workers, while restaurant owners will keep 10%, Pagan said. The 10% is to cover any expenses a business incurs gathering the information needed to apply.
The program is open to restaurants and bars of any size, but only restaurants and bars inside city limits qualify. To be eligible, the business must have a city business license in good standing and no delinquent taxes.
The program was modeled after the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
“The (City Commission) was concerned about the continued impact on restaurants” and bars from the COVID-19 pandemic, Pagan said.
The financial impact of the pandemic on restaurants and bars “has been compounded while adhering to state orders to shut down or limit indoor seating,” according to a letter to restaurant and bar owners posted with the application on the city’s website.
“The industry has been struggling for the last few months, and has been disproportionately (affected) by closures in particular,” Pagan said.
The funds will be distributed to restaurants and bars, based on the number of employees who work 30 or more hours weekly, and workers who work fewer than 30 hours, Pagan said.
“It’s supplemental payroll,” Pagan said. Funds will begin to be distributed after the application deadline next week.
The funds come from the city and are distinct from the Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund. Pagan said the city has a large number of bars and restaurants that potentially could benefit from the program.
“We think the number of bars and restaurants is in the lower 130 range that are potentially eligible” for the fund, Pagan said.
The application can be found at owensboro.org.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
